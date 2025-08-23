Pratt, Spain Lead Heroics in Shuckers' Doubleheader Sweep Against Lookouts

Published on August 22, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - After a 33-minute delay prior to game one of a doubleheader, the Biloxi Shuckers (64-54, 22-27) swept the Chattanooga Lookouts (62-51, 24-23) with two different comeback wins at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. The Shuckers won game one, 7-4, after a go-ahead grand slam from Garrett Spain in the sixth inning, and won game two, 3-2, on a walk-off double from Cooper Pratt.

The Shuckers fell behind early in game one on an RBI double from Cam Collier in the first and a two-run home run in the second from Ruben Ibarra, giving the Lookouts a 3-0 lead. The Shuckers struck back in the third with an RBI double from Cooper Pratt, making it 3-1. The Shuckers then tied the game in the fifth on a two-RBI double from Luis Lara to center. The Lookouts briefly retook the lead after a solo home run from Leo Balcazar, but Garrett Spain's second career grand slam made it 7-4. Raúl Alcantara (2-1) earned the win while Easton Sikorski (1-1) took the loss. Travis MacGregor tossed a clean seventh with a strikeout, earning his first save in the Brewers organization.

The Lookouts struck first in game two and took a 2-0 lead on an RBI single from Ethan O'Donnell in the first and a solo home run from Cade Hunter in the second. The Shuckers fought back and tied the game with an RBI infield single from Luis Lara in the fourth and an RBI single into center from Eduardo Garcia in the sixth. In the seventh, Cooper Pratt recorded his second career walk-off hit with an RBI double to left, scoring Jheremy Vargas from second for the win. Kaleb Bowman (2-1) earned the win while Thomas Farr (0-1) took the loss.

Across the two games, the Shuckers drew 11 walks and struck out five times, including seven walks in game one. Eduardo Garcia (G2: 2-for-3) recorded the Shuckers lone multi-hit performance during the doubleheader. Zach Peek (G2: 2.0ip, 0r, 3k), Mark Manfredi (G2: 3.0ip, 1r, 4k), and Kaleb Bowman (G2: 1.0ip, 0r) all starred in relief. The Shuckers bullpen combined to allow one run over eight innings with eight strikeouts.

The series continues on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Jaron DeBerry (1-0, 2.12) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against José Acuna (6-5, 3.62) for the Lookouts. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers and Grateful Dead reversible bucket hat for Grateful Dead Night and the Shuckers will wear specialty Grateful Dead-themed jerseys. The Terrapins, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will be performing at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5-7 p.m. The Shuckers will also honor the Trident Foundation with a donation through the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to first pitch. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

