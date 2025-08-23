Barons' Pitching Outlasts Trash Pandas in Sweep

Published on August 22, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The top pitching staff in the Southern League continued its season-long dominance as the Birmingham Barons (34-15, 72-46) held the Rocket City Trash Pandas (15-34, 39-78) to only nine hits over two games in a doubleheader sweep Friday evening at Regions Field.

In Game One, Rocket City was held to two hits and four baserunners in a 1-0 loss. Only one runner got past first base.

The Trash Pandas got stellar pitching while keeping the Barons to five hits. Out of the gate first was starter Joel Hurtado. Appearing in his first game since June 20, Hurtado tossed a scoreless inning and struck out one on 16 pitches. From there, reliever Bryce Osmond fired 3.2 scoreless frames while striking out one on two hits to keep the game scoreless into the fifth.

The Barons finally broke through in the seventh against reliever Sam Ryan (L, 0-3). Catcher Calvin Harris led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, then went to third on a Ryan wild pitch. After Ryan walked leftfielder Matt Hogan, the Trash Pandas turned to fellow relief pitcher Kenyon Yovan with runners at the corners and one out. However, second baseman Rikuu Nishida would end the game with a sacrifice fly to center to give the Barons the win.

Getting the win for Birmingham was reliever Garrett Schoenle (W, 5-0), who struck out three out of seven men he faced in two frames. Barons' starter Riley Gowens continued his good work with five scoreless innings on two hits and seven strikeouts.

In Game Two, Rocket City out-hit the Barons 7-4, but it wasn't enough as the Trash Pandas fell 4-3 in the nightcap.

The Trash Pandas scored in the first as shortstop David Mershon started the game with a walk, went to second on a stolen base, advanced to third on a throwing error, then scored on a wild pitch.

After that, the Barons scored the next four runs. In the second, Trash Pandas starting pitcher Dylan Phillips (L, 0-1) ran into trouble after allowing a leadoff double to Harris. After a flyout and a hit-by-pitch, Phillips surrendered a two-run double to second baseman Sam Antonacci to put Birmingham in front. Antonacci came around on an RBI single from designated hitter Braden Montgomery to put the Barons ahead 3-1.

Things stayed that way until the sixth when Birmingham added what seemed to be a harmless insurance run. Shortstop Jason Matthews began the inning with a walk. He would steal second then score on a two-out, RBI single by first baseman Caden Connor off Rocket City reliever Nick Jones.

That insurance run proved to be costly as in the top of the seventh, centerfielder David Calabrese singled and then scored on a two- run homer from catcher Josh Crouch (9) to pull the Trash Pandas to within one. After a flyout, pinch hitter Matt Coutney reached on an infield single before groundouts from Mershon and designated hitter Ben Gobbel ended the game.

Getting the win for Birmingham in game two was starter Shane Murphy (W, 9-4). The Southern League's ERA king lowered his number to 1.45 after allowing an unearned run on four hits over five frames with three strikeouts. The loss went to Phillips after he allowed three runs on three hits over two innings.

Getting the save for the Barons was stopper Mark McLaughlin (S, 2) despite giving up Couch's homer. He surrendered three hits in two innings with two strikeouts.

The Trash Pandas were led by Crouch, who finished 2-3 with a dinger, double, and two RBI. Antonacci went 1-2 for Birmingham with a double, two RBI, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, a run, and three stolen bases while going 2-4 for the doubleheader. Connor chipped in by drawing three walks and driving in a run on a single while going 1-1.

The Trash Pandas continue their road trip on Saturday with the Barons. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm with righty George Klassen (4-11, 6.55 ERA) starting for the Trash Pandas against fellow righty Tanner McDougal (3-1, 2.42 ERA) for Birmingham. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field August 26-31 for a six-game series against the Columbus Clingstone, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The homestand is packed with fun, starting with Japanese Heritage Night presented by Toray on Wednesday, August 27, followed by Huntsville Stars Throwback Night featuring special appearances from José and Ozzie Canseco on Thursday, August 28. Fans can also enjoy back-to-back nights of spectacular postgame fireworks on Friday, August 29 and Saturday, August 30.

