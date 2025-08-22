Checking in on Former Smokies

The Chicago Cubs have had an interesting season so far. After being among the league leaders in winning percentage during the first few months of the season, they have taken a bit of a dive in the second half. The Milwaukee Brewers have taken advantage of the Cubs skid, going 23-8 since the All-Star break while the Cubs are only 16-15.

The Cubs have called on some of their top prospects already this season to keep the wind in the sails of the team. Players like Matt Shaw, Moises Ballesteros and Cade Horton have gotten the chance to make their MLB debuts this season and others are still looking for their chance. While some debuts have been more exciting than others, Cubs fans have seen a large number of prospects make their major league debut or earn a second chance this season.

Owen Caissie sparks the offense

The Cubs have a lot of depth on the offensive side of their roster this year, especially in the outfield. After trading for Kyle Tucker, one of the most prolific outfielders in the game, breakout seasons from Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki, and another strong season for Ian Happ, it seemed as if there would be no chance for outfielders in the farm system to make it to the pros.

Owen Caissie topped that list, and after the Cubs didn't trade him at the deadline, many questioned what the team's plans were for him. The Cubs' front office has had their hand forced in recent weeks, as much of their offense has struggled causing the team to fall six games behind the Brewers. Among those headlines has been Tucker's recent woes.

Given the underperforming offense, the Cubs' front office opted to give their No. 1 prospect a chance to prove himself in the majors.

After being called up on August 14, Caissie made his debut that day. Caissie didn't do anything at the plate in his first game and did not play again until he was called to pinch hit in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates a few days later, but remained hitless for his major league career.

Caissie made the second start of his career in game one against the Brewers this past week. After striking out in his first two at-bats, Caissie lined a single into center field for his first hit in the majors. From that point on, Caissie has looked much more comfortable.

Over the next three games against the Brewers, Caissie collected three more hits, including his first career home run.

His offense has helped the Cubs take the last three games from the Brewers and the first Wild Card spot in the National League.

Caissie will look to maintain his success as Kyle Tucker and the rest of the Cubs lineup continue to work through their issues.

Jordan Wicks slides to the bullpen

Jordan Wicks was a starting pitcher for most of his time in the minors, including in Double-A with the Smokies in 2022 and 2023. In seven starts in Triple-A in 2023, Wicks went 3-0 with a 3.82 ERA. The performance earned Wicks a call-up to the majors to make his MLB debut that year. Wicks made another seven starts with the Cubs and went 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA.

In 2024, Wicks made another 11 appearances (10 starts) with the Cubs and seven starts in Triple-A.

Before the 2025 season, most of Wicks' work was starting on the mound. Now in 2025, he has mostly been asked to come out of the bullpen as long relief, especially by the Cubs.

Wicks has appeared in four games for the Cubs, all of which have been out of the bullpen. Unfortunately, Wicks has not been as effective this season as he has been in the past. His 9.72 ERA over 8.1 innings has meant more time in Triple-A this season for the 25-year-old left hander.

His Triple-A numbers have remained strong for 2025, however. In 16 appearances (13 starts), Wicks has a 3.47 ERA and just under three times as many strikeouts as he does walks.

If Wicks can replicate his Triple-A performances at the major league level, he could be a valuable addition to the Cubs' bullpen or even their starting rotation as they continue to push for a potential run to the World Series. Be sure to check out www.milb.com/knoxville/news for more articles and check ins on your favorite former Smokies every Thursday/Friday.

