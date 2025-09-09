Smokies Series Preview: KNX at MTG

Published on September 9, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







The Knoxville Smokies are on the road this week at Montgomery's Riverwalk Stadium for the final series of the season against the Biscuits, and fans are in for an exciting stretch of baseball to close out the year. The Smokies just wrapped up their final home series of the season against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, shaking off a tough loss in the opener before dominating the rest of the week, winning the remaining five games in the set. Despite their strong finish at home, Knoxville has been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention; however, they're still determined to close out the year on a high note and build some momentum for next season.

This series marks the final meeting between these two teams this season and serves as the last regular-season series before playoffs begin. The Smokies did all they could to keep pace with the division-leading Birmingham Barons, but their strong performance in the second half of the season propelled them to the top of the Southern League North standings. Now, Knoxville aims to close out the season strong and carry that energy into next year.

After coming up just four games short to the Biloxi Shuckers in the first half of the season, the Montgomery Biscuits bounced back in dominant fashion, edging out both the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Columbus Clingstones to take a seven-game lead in the Southern League South standings and punch their ticket to the postseason. Their strong second-half performance included a commanding series win a few weeks ago at Covenant Health Park over the Smokies, winning five of their six matchups. With postseason action just around the corner, the Biscuits look to maintain their winning ways as they face the Smokies this week.

Montgomery, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, comes into this final home stretch with a 38-25 record in the second half of the season, riding a hot streak of nine wins in their last ten games. Currently, they are also on a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile the Knoxville Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, sit at 33-29 and have been equally impressive as of late, winning eight of their last ten games and carrying a five-game winning streak into Montgomery. Knoxville will look to extend their winning streak and put pressure on the Biscuits as they prepare for next week's postseason matchup against the Biloxi Shuckers.

First pitch of the homestand is set for 7:35 PM ET at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Montgomery Biscuits clinched their playoff berth on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Clingstones, securing their spot in the Southern League playoffs for the tenth consecutive year. The team has been powered by consistent performers all season long including shortstop Gregory Barrios, who has been on fire over his last ten games, hitting .333 with 16 total bases and a .444 slugging percentage. It has also been equally as impressive on the pitching side, where right-hander Derrick Edington has been nearly untouchable at home, posting a 1.19 ERA across 16 games while allowing just 11 total hits to opposing hitters. The Smokies will face a tough challenge navigating past this balanced Biscuits roster before ending the season on Sunday.

Even out of playoff contention, the Knoxville Smokies are refusing to let up as they face the Biscuits this week. Knoxville has been one of the most disciplined teams in the Southern League North this season, leading the division with a .331 on-base percentage. On the road, key players like right-hander Nick Hull and outfielder Jordan Nwogu have been dominant for the Smokies. Hull has a 2.30 ERA across 27.1 innings pitched away from home, striking out 30 batters, while Nwogu has hit .309 on the road with a .726 OPS and 21 RBIs. The Smokies are determined not to let the Biscuits run wild on them this week and will look to challenge them every inning of every game this series. Fans can expect a competitive, hard-fought series as Knoxville looks to finish the season strong and leave a mark for next year.

Even if the Biscuits decide to take it easy and rest key players in light of the postseason, it won't stop the Smokies from turning this matchup into must-see baseball.

Players to Watch

Catcher Ethan Hearn has been a nightmare for the Biscuits this season. In 24 plate appearances against Montgomery, he's hitting .435 with a .913 slugging percentage, driving in 7 RBIs and crushing 3 home runs. Hearn's power at the plate makes him a constant threat, capable of changing the game with one swing of the bat and giving the Smokies a major boost in their offense. Matching that fire is the right-hander Tyler Santana who has been a wall on the mound this season for the team, holding Biscuits hitters to just a .211 average, allowing only 4 total hits and no home runs this entire season. Santana has become a Swiss-army knife for Manager Lance Rymel, utilizing him in closing, set-up, and mid-inning relief roles. Santana's command and poise make him a reliable force, especially when he takes the mound to shut down the Biscuits' heavy hitting lineup.

The Biscuits have plenty of weapons to make this series a challenge for the Smokies. Second baseman Jadher Areinamo has been a thorn in Knoxville's side, hitting .348 in 28 plate appearances with 14 total bases and an OPS of 1.016, ranking second on the team only behind outfielder Brock Jones (1.106). His ability to deliver in key moments makes him a constant threat at the plate. On the pitching side, right-hander Ty Johnson has been nearly untouchable against the franchise that drafted him this season, holding Smokies hitters to just a .189 average while striking out 12 over 40 batters faced. Johnson's command on the mound gives Montgomery a proven weapon to tame Knoxville's red-hot lineup, setting the stage for this thrilling final matchup of the year.

Probable Pitching Matchups

9/9 Tuesday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Tommy Romero (2-1, 2.48 ERA) vs RHP Ty Cummings (7-3, 3.11 ERA)

9/10 Wednesday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Walker Powell (0-1, 4.09 ERA) vs RHP Brody Hopkins (5-7, 2.86 ERA)

9/11 Thursday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Connor Schultz (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs RHP TJ Nichols (3-0, 1.13 ERA)

9/12 Friday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Grant Kipp (6-7, 4.31 ERA) vs RHP Ty Johnson (7-5, 2.52 ERA)

9/13 Saturday, 7:05 PM ET

RHP Erian Rodriguez (2-1, 2.87 ERA) vs RHP Owen Wild (7-7, 4.35 ERA)

9/14 Sunday, 2:00 PM ET

RHP Yenrri Rojas (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs RHP Jackson Baumeister (2-4, 4.78 ERA)

Smokies fans, thank you for your incredible support all season long. While Knoxville may be out of the playoff race, this team isn't holding anything back as they head into their series against the Biscuits this week. With nothing left to lose, the Smokies are ready to give it their all for the best fans in Minor League Baseball. Your support has carried them through the highs and lows, and now it's time to finish the season strong, showing that Smokies baseball never backs down no matter what the circumstances are.

Knoxville is fired up and looking to put extra pressure on the Biscuits, shut down their winning streak, and make every game a battle in this series. They're leaving everything on the field, determined to set the tone for next year. For the final time this season, Let's Go Smokies!

Listen to all the action on the radio, 92.5 FM/1180 AM WKCE or watch live on MiLB.tv or the MLB App.







Southern League Stories from September 9, 2025

Smokies Series Preview: KNX at MTG - Knoxville Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.