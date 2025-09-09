Aldegheri Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake, Daly Returns to Rocket City Among Moves

MADISON, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels today announced five roster moves impacting the Rocket City Trash Pandas ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field.

LHP Sam Aldegheri has been promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake.

INF Mitch Daly, RHP Chris Clark, RHP Carlos Espinosa, and RHP Keythel Key have been promoted to Rocket City from High-A Tri-City.

The Trash Pandas' final homestand of the season begins tonight at 6:35 p.m. and runs through Sunday, September 14.

Aldegheri, 23, recorded his seventh quality start in his last 10 outings on Friday night. The Verona, Italy native is tied for the Southern League lead with six wins (6-2) since July 2, posting a 2.04 ERA (14 ER/61.2 IP) with 21 walks and 49 strikeouts in that span. His ERA ranks fourth in the league over that stretch. Overall, Aldegheri ranks among Southern League leaders in quality starts (T-2nd, 10), starts (T-6th, 23), innings pitched (2nd, 128.1), wins (T-3rd, 8), strikeouts (10th, 110), ERA (7th, 3.72), opponent batting average (11th, .240), and WHIP (12th, 1.36). He is second in Trash Pandas franchise history with eight career wins. The Angels' No. 8 prospect made two MLB appearances in 2025, debuting June 4 at Fenway Park (2.1 IP, 2 unearned runs, 2 K) and returning July 8 vs. Texas (2.0 IP, 5 ER). He went 3-0 with a league-best 0.78 ERA in July, then followed with a 3-2 mark and a league-high 31.2 innings in August (2.84 ERA). Acquired from the Phillies in the Carlos Estévez trade on July 27, Aldegheri had gone 6-9 with a 3.59 ERA and 134 strikeouts across three levels before joining Rocket City.

Clark, 24, is scheduled to make his Double-A debut Thursday against Chattanooga at Toyota Field. He has split the 2025 season between Single-A Inland Empire and High-A Tri-City, going 4-10 with a 4.80 ERA in 27 games (25 starts), striking out 147 batters in 140.2 innings while walking 45. Clark currently leads the Angels' farm system in both innings pitched and strikeouts. Selected by the Angels in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft out of Harvard, he became the highest-drafted Harvard player since 2002. That spring, he led the Ivy League with 93 strikeouts in 65.2 innings and paced the NCAA with 12.75 strikeouts per nine innings.

Daly, 24, returns to Rocket City after appearing in 16 games for the Trash Pandas earlier this season (May 20-June 17). He has played across four levels of the Angels' system in 2025, including 24 games for Triple-A Salt Lake, 21 games at High-A Tri-City, and 19 games with Single-A Inland Empire. Across 80 total games, he is batting .179 with three home runs, 10 doubles, 30 RBIs, and 30 runs scored. Signed by the Angels as an undrafted free agent in July 2024, Daly is a Madison, AL native and Bob Jones High School alum, becoming the first Trash Panda to have played high school baseball in Madison. Ranked Alabama's No. 1 player in 2019, he was a four-year starter at shortstop. In college, he starred at Texas as a freshman All-American and College World Series contributor before transferring to Kentucky, where he hit .300 with seven homers and 45 RBIs as a senior. Born in Fort Hood, TX, Daly moved eight times growing up as part of a military family.

Espinosa, 24, returns to Rocket City after making 10 appearances for the club in 2024, when he posted a 3.24 ERA with one save, striking out 13 in 13.2 innings. This year with Tri-City, the right-hander has been a workhorse, pitching in 34 games (five starts) and going 2-3 with a 5.04 ERA, two saves, 81 strikeouts, and 27 walks. Originally signed by the Houston Astros in 2022, Espinosa was acquired by the Angels in January 2024 in exchange for Trey Cabbage.

Key, 21, also returns to Rocket City after making one start with the Trash Pandas on September 11, 2024, at Chattanooga (0.2 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 0 K, 37 pitches). This season with Tri-City, he is 5-8 with a 5.13 ERA in 27 games (17 starts), striking out 112 batters in 100.0 innings while issuing 61 walks. A native of El Tigrito, Venezuela, Key was signed by the Angels as an international free agent on February 26, 2021.

The Trash Pandas open their final homestand of the 2025 season tonight at 6:35 pm. RHP Joel Hurtado (5-6, 2.88) will start for Rocket City opposite RHP Ryan Cardona (5-7, 4.74) for the Lookouts. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, September 9 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Glow-In-The-Dark T-shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans ages 17 & under will take home a Glow-In-The-Dark Youth T-Shirt on STEM Night, presented by Miltope!

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, select wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







