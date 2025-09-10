Biscuits Blanked by Smokies in Series Opener

September 9, 2025

Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson

Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (76-57, 38-26) took their biggest loss of the season, 10-0, at the hands of the Knoxville Smokies (66-65, 34-29) on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Knoxville jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning with a pair of home runs. The Smokies scored in five different innings, including two runs in each of the last two innings.

The club was outhit 14-3 and failed to put on multiple baserunners until the ninth inning. Will Simpson and Noah Myers each doubled. The Biscuits threw five different pitchers in the game. Sean Hunley pitched a season-high three innings and allowed one run.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Walker Powell is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

