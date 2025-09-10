Made, Burke Blast Shuckers to 9-4 Win over Barons in Opener

Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jesús Made heads to first

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Behind a multi-hit performance from No. 3 overall prospect Jesús Made in his Double-A debut and a three-run home run from Blake Burke, the Biloxi Shuckers (71-62, 29-35) earned a 9-4 comeback win over the Birmingham Barons (79-54, 41-23) at Regions Field on Tuesday night. It marked the Shuckers third consecutive win and their most runs in a game since August 24 against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Made also became the ninth Double-A player since 2005 with a multi-hit performance at 18 years old or younger, joining Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis Jr., among others.

The Shuckers fell behind in the third inning when a sacrifice fly from William Bergolla scored Calvin Harris from third, making it 1-0. Despite being no-hit through the first four innings, the Shuckers began the fifth with four straight hits, tying the game on an RBI double from Matthew Wood and taking the lead on an RBI single from Garrett Spain. Later in the frame, Jesús Made recorded his first Double-A hit, a two-RBI triple, and extended the lead to 4-1. Cooper Pratt made it 5-1 before the end of the frame with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Made. Garrett Spain made it 6-1 in the sixth with a sacrifice fly, scoring Brock Wilken from third. In the seventh, an error on a fielder's choice allowed Caden Connor to score from third, making it 6-2. Two batters later, a two-RBI single from DJ Gladney made it 6-4. In the ninth, Blake Burke blasted a three-run home run to center, giving the Shuckers a 9-4 lead.

Zach Peek (7-2) earned the win after 2.0 perfect relief innings with a pair of strikeouts, while Tanner Gordon (2-1) took the loss. Kaleb Bowman (1.1ip, 3k) and Travis MacGregor (1.0ip, 1k) both helped the Shuckers to the win in relief. At the plate, Jesús Made (2-for-5) and Zavier Warren (2-for-4) both recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

The series continues on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Regions Field. Bishop Letson is slated to make his Double-A debut for the Shuckers against Tanner McDougal (3-2, 2.68) for the Barons. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m.

