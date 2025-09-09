Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Prior to Series in Birmingham

Published on September 9, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the following transactions;

- 1B/3B Luke Adams reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List

- INF/OF Eric Brown Jr. reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List

- RHP Bishop Letson promoted from High-A Wisconsin

- RHP Alexander Cornielle promoted to Triple-A Nashville

- C Víctor Torres placed on the Development List

- OF/DH Hedbert Pérez placed on the Development List

The active roster now stands at 28 players. Luke Adams has been assigned No. 5 and Bishop Letson has been assigned No. 13. Letson is slated to make his Double-A debut tomorrow (9/10) in a start against the Birmingham Barons.

