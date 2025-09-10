Lookouts Rally Past Trash Pandas, 4-2, in Series Opener

Published on September 9, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON. Ala. - The Chattanooga Lookouts (30-33, 69-60) rallied from a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat the Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-44, 44-88) 4-2 in Tuesday night's series opener at Toyota Field, beginning the final homestand of the season.

Rocket City starter Joel Hurtado gave the Pandas a strong start, tossing 3.2 shutout innings on five hits without a walk or strikeout. Nick Jones followed with 1.1 scoreless frames, striking out two while walking one.

Josh Crouch made his presence felt in the second inning, both behind the plate and at it-first, picking off a runner at first base to end the top half, then delivering an RBI single to score Korey Holland for a 1-0 lead. In the third, Ben Gobbel extended the advantage to 2-0 with an opposite-field solo homer to right, his seventh of the season.

From there, Chattanooga seized control. In the sixth, Jake Smith (L, 0-1) walked Ethan O'Donnell, who came around on a Jay Allen II RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1. Allen advanced to third on an error by center fielder David Mershon and later scored on an Austin Hendrick sacrifice fly to even the game.

The Lookouts broke through in the seventh. With two outs, Cam Collier and Ruben Ibarra drew back-to-back walks to load the bases before O'Donnell delivered the go-ahead two-run single, giving Chattanooga a 4-2 lead. Smith was charged with four runs (three earned) on two hits, three walks, and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings.

That was enough for the Lookouts' bullpen. Drew Parrish (W, 3-2) kept Rocket City scoreless over 2.2 innings despite allowing two hits and walking one. The Trash Pandas loaded the bases against him in the eighth, but Easton Sikorski came on and ended the threat with a strikeout.

Despite allowing two inherited runs to score, Luke Murphy kept Chattanooga off the board over 1.1 innings with two strikeouts, and Camden Minacci tossed a clean ninth.

Gobbel paced the Trash Pandas' offense by reaching base three times, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a homer. Holland added a 2-for-4 night with a double and a run scored. Rocket City stranded nine runners on base and finished 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position, dropping their sixth straight game.

The Trash Pandas continue their final homestand of the 2025 season on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP George Klassen (4-12, 5.74) making his final start for Rocket City opposite RHP Jared Lyons (5-5, 3.88) for the Lookouts. Fans on the West Coast can catch the game live on FanDuel Sports Network West, while locally, fans can watch on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

