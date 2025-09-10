Offensive Woes Persist in Shutout Loss to Pensacola

Published on September 9, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL. - The Columbus Clingstones (30-34, 56-74) were shutout for a third-straight game, this time by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (32-32, 66-67) on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: A wild pitch scored the first run for Pensacola in the second inning. The Wahoos then added three more runs, including a bases-loaded walk in the fourth to lead 4-0. The Clingstones stranded two runners in the eighth inning in their best chance to score.

Key Contributors: Columbus scattered four hits between Ethan Workinger, Adam Zebrowski, Cal Conley, and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. (1-for-3, SB). For Pensacola, starting pitcher Karson Millbrandt (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO) dominated while Colby Shade (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) collected the only RBI.

Notable: Columbus was shut out for the 20th time this season, extending their scoreless streak to 29 innings. Zebrowski extended his hitting streak to six games.

Next Game (Wednesday, September 10): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Ian Mejia (12-2, 2.44 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Jake Brooks (2-2, 4.86 ERA). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.