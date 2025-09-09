Game Info | September 9 vs. Chattanooga | 6:35 PM | Toyota Field

Published on September 9, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (20-43, 44-87) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (30-32, 68-60)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Joel Hurtado (5-6, 2.88) // RHP Ryan Cardona (5-7, 4.74)

Game: 132 of 137 - Second Half: 64 of 69 - Home Game: 64 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, September 9 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Glow-In-The-Dark T-shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans ages 17 & under will take home a Glow-In-The-Dark Youth T-Shirt on STEM Night, presented by Miltope!

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, select wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:.

Wednesday, Sept. 10: Tito's Dog Days with pup-friendly seating, Pup Cups, and $1 donations to Rocket City Rescue.

Thursday, Sept. 11: $3 domestic drafts for Throwback Thursday and the September 11th Memorial Stair Climb.

Friday, Sept. 12: Friday Night Fireworks and You Are Not Alone Night, supporting veterans with a silent auction.

Saturday, Sept. 13: Saturday Night Fireworks, Patriotic Jersey Auction, and AUSA vs. USA Patriots Softball Game.

Sunday, Sept. 14: 2026 magnetic schedule giveaway, Lunáticos Day with jersey auctions, pregame autographs, and kids run the bases.







Southern League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.