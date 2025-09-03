Knoxville Smokies Announce Kansas to Play Live at Covenant Health Park on October 8

Published on September 3, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies have announced that they will host the classic rock band, KANSAS, on Wednesday, October 8 at Covenant Health Park, presented by Classic Rock 103.5 WIMZ. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 12. Tickets will be available for purchase on smokiesbaseball.com, the Smokies box office at Covenant Health Park, and on Ticketmaster.

Gates will open at 5:30pm, and acts will begin at 7:00pm.

Concession stands will be open featuring ballpark classics.

Ticket options will be announced soon on smokiesbaseball.com.

With a legendary career spanning more than four decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America's iconic of classic rock bands. Composing a catalogue that includes fifteen studio albums and five live albums, KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of KANSAS), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), and two one million-selling gold singles, Carry On Wayward Son and Dust in the Wind. KANSAS appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the '70s and '80s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan.







Southern League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.