Montgomery Spoils Anderson's Return in 11-3 Loss

Published on September 3, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga., - Ian Anderson made his return to Double-A for the first time since 2019 but ran into a buzzsaw in the Montgomery Biscuits (34-24, 72-55) which took an early lead and pulled away throughout the game to hand the Columbus Clingstones (29-29, 55-69) an 11-3 loss on Tuesday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Jadher Areinamo delivered an RBI single to give Montgomery a 1-0 lead in the first inning. An RBI single from Adam Zebrowski tied the game at 1-1 in the home half. Montgomery loaded the bases with no outs in the second, but scored just one unearned run off Anderson to take a 2-1 lead. A five-run fifth inning blew the game open and gave the Biscuits a 7-1 lead. Columbus scored twice in the home half to make it 7-3, but the rest of the scoring belonged to Montgomery.

Key Contributors: Zebrowski (2-for-4, RBI) and Cal Conley (2-for-4, 2B) drove in runs for Columbus. For Montgomery, Will Simpson (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) and Tatem Levins (2-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI) while Ty Cummings (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) turned in another quality start.

Notable: Anderson made his first Double-A appearance since July 30, 2019 at Mobile for the Mississippi Braves. Columbus allowed at least 10 runs in a game for the sixth time this season. With the loss, Columbus falls to 5.0 games behind Montgomery with 11 games to play.

Next Game (Wednesday, September 3): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. RHP Drue Hackenberg (2-6, 6.96 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Brody Hopkins (5-7, 2.80 ERA) Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







