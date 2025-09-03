Cruisin' WGCM, Coast Radio Group Set to Continue as Shuckers Radio Home

Published on September 3, 2025

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Coast Radio Group are excited to announce a five-year extension to keep Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM/100.9 FM as the radio home for Shuckers baseball through the 2030 season. Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM/100.9 FM has served as the Shuckers' radio home since the team's inaugural season in 2015. The extension will see the partnership continue through 2030, the 15 th season of Shuckers baseball on WGCM. The partnership is believed to be one of the longest active radio partnerships in Minor League Baseball.

"Coast Radio Group is filled with terrific people and we couldn't be happier to extend this partnership," Shuckers Media Relations Manager and Broadcaster Javik Blake said. "Cruisin' WGCM has been the Shuckers' radio home since the first game in franchise history and I truly believe they're the perfect home for Shuckers baseball."

All 138 games, plus playoff and exhibition games, will be aired on the station. Fans can listen live on 1240 AM and 100.9 FM in the Biloxi/Gulfport area and through the Cruisin' WGCM and Biloxi Shuckers websites. All broadcasts will include the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show 20 minutes prior to first pitch, including the pregame interview of the day, and the Biloxi Shuckers Postgame Show.

"We at Coast Radio Group are very excited to be serving as the flagship station for Shuckers baseball for the next five seasons," Promotions Director Dave Johnson said. "The Shuckers have consistently produced top-level radio shows and MiLB coverage, even winning awards for their hard work. As the Voice of the Shuckers, Javik Blake provides informative and accurate broadcasts, but above all, he keeps it fun. Here's to five more years!"

