Biscuits Fall to Clingstones 6-4 on Wednesday Night

COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits (72-56, 34-25) dropped their first game since August 21 in a 6-4 loss to the Columbus Clingstones (56-69, 30-29) on Wednesday night at Synovus Park. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak.

Down 1-0, the Biscuits scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning. Tatem Levins singled to right field to score Brayden Taylor to tie the game at 1-1. Then, Gregory Barrios hit a laser off the left-field scoreboard for a two-run homer, his first of the season. Brock Jones scored on an error to make it 4-1.

Columbus answered with five unanswered runs over the next three innings and held the lead over the final few innings. Montgomery left on 11 runners and went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Synovus Park. TJ Nichols will make the start for Montgomery while Ian Mejia is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

