Biscuits Fall to Clingstones 6-4 on Wednesday Night
Published on September 3, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits (72-56, 34-25) dropped their first game since August 21 in a 6-4 loss to the Columbus Clingstones (56-69, 30-29) on Wednesday night at Synovus Park. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak.
Down 1-0, the Biscuits scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning. Tatem Levins singled to right field to score Brayden Taylor to tie the game at 1-1. Then, Gregory Barrios hit a laser off the left-field scoreboard for a two-run homer, his first of the season. Brock Jones scored on an error to make it 4-1.
Columbus answered with five unanswered runs over the next three innings and held the lead over the final few innings. Montgomery left on 11 runners and went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Synovus Park. TJ Nichols will make the start for Montgomery while Ian Mejia is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Gregory Barrios
(Mike Krebs)
Southern League Stories from September 3, 2025
- Biscuits Fall to Clingstones 6-4 on Wednesday Night - Montgomery Biscuits
- Cruisin' WGCM, Coast Radio Group Set to Continue as Shuckers Radio Home - Biloxi Shuckers
- Knoxville Smokies Announce Kansas to Play Live at Covenant Health Park on October 8 - Knoxville Smokies
- BaseballParks.com's 2025 Ballpark of the Year Award Goes to Covenant Health Park - Knoxville Smokies
- Montgomery Spoils Anderson's Return in 11-3 Loss - Columbus Clingstones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Biscuits Fall to Clingstones 6-4 on Wednesday Night
- Biscuits Extend Winning Streak to 10 Games in 11-3 Win over Clingstones
- Biscuits Dominate Finale, Sweep Shuckers
- Biscuits Sweep Doubleheader, Extend Winning Streak to Eight Games
- Fridays's Game with Biloxi Postponed Due to Rain and Unplayable Field Conditions