Chris Sale's Rehab Assignment Moved to Triple-A Gwinnett

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, announced today that left-handed pitcher Chris Sale will no longer make his scheduled rehab start at Synovus Park on Saturday, August 23.

Sale is now slated to pitch for Triple-A Gwinnett this weekend as he continues his Major League rehab assignment. The update was provided during a pregame press conference with Braves manager Brian Snitker. A full recording of the press conference is attached to this release with the link below. 08_22_vsNYM_BSnitker Pregame Presser 1.mp4

The rest of Saturday's promotions remain unchanged:

* First 1,000 fans will receive a collectible bobblehead of the Clingstones' mascot, Fuzzy.

* The team will wear specialty jerseys for Gold Glove Charities Night, with proceeds from a silent jersey auction benefiting the nonprofit's mission.

Tickets for Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Synovus Park can be purchased at Clingstones.com. Fans can also listen on SportsVisions 92.1 FM or watch on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV.







