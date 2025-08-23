Wahoos Drop 3-2 Nailbiter to Clingstones

Published on August 22, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Fenwick Trimble rounds the bases

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Fenwick Trimble rounds the bases(Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos lost their second game in a row on Friday night, falling 3-2 to the Columbus Clingstones in a low-scoring affair.

The Clingstones jumped ahead 1-0 in the second inning with a pair of singles from Adam Zebrowski and Drew Compton, followed by a sacrifice fly from Geraldo Quintero. That would be the only run allowed by Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, who worked 4.0 innings of three-hit, one-run ball.

After being stymied for four innings against Clingstones ace Ian Mejia (W, 11-2), the Blue Wahoos put together a rally in the fifth. Jared Serna laced a bases-loaded single to center field to tie the game 1-1, but both Kemp Alderman and Tony Bullard were retired to end the threat.

Columbus wasted no time in taking the lead back, stringing together three singles off Gabe Bierman (L, 0-2) in the bottom of the fifth. Jim Jarvis slapped an RBI single through the drawn-in Pensacola infield to score EJ Exposito and give the Clingstones a 2-1 edge.

Will Schomberg was greeted rudely in his Double-A debut for Pensacola, issuing a leadoff walk to Geraldo Quintero in the sixth before David Fletcher singled in an insurance run. Schomberg would bounce back, eventually completing 3.0 innings of relief without allowing another hit, but the third Clingstones run would prove to be the difference.

Fenwick Trimble got a run back for the Blue Wahoos with a seventh-inning solo homer, his second in as many days, but two late pickoffs squandered Pensacola's opportunities to tie the game. Elison Joseph (S, 6) worked around a one-out single in the ninth inning to seal the 3-2 final.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos saw their lead over the second-place Montgomery Biscuits shrink to 1.5 games in the second-half division race. There are 21 games remaining in the regular season.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Saturday night. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET/5:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 5:00 CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.