Clingstones Stave off Pensacola, Even Series with 3-2 Win

Published on August 22, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, GA - A collection of clutch hitting from the Columbus Clingstones (24-25, 50-65) delivered a 3-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (26-22, 60-57) on Friday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus seized the early lead on a sacrifice fly from Geraldo Quintero in the second inning. Pensacola tied the game at 1-1 on an RBI single from Jared Serna in the fifth inning. The Clingstones jumped back ahead on an RBI single from Jim Jarvis in the home half and extended the lead to 3-1 on an RBI single from David Fletcher in the sixth inning. A solo home run from Fenwick Trimble made it 3-2 in the seventh inning. Elison Joseph (S, 6) struck out a pair to seal the win in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Quintero (0-for-1, RBI, SB), Fletcher (1-for-4, RBI), and Jarvis (1-for-4, RBI) delivered the goods for Columbus on offense. For Pensacola, Trimble (1-for-3, HR, RBI, SB) and Serna (1-for-4, RBI) drove in the runs at the top of the order.

Notable: Ian Mejia secured his 11th win of the season, becoming the first Braves' Double-A pitcher to reach that total since Michael Soroka in 2017. Columbus pulls back to within 2.5 games of Pensacola's lead in the Southern Division. Columbus tallied two pick offs on Friday

Next Home Game (Saturday, August 23): Columbus vs Pensacola, 6:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. LHP Brian Moran (1-1, 3.06 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Thomas White (1-1, 2.02 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







