Gobbel Delivers Late As Trash Pandas Top Barons In Extras

Published on August 22, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (15-32, 39-76) edged out the Birmingham Barons (32-15, 70-46) in a back-and-forth 3-2 victory in eight innings Thursday night at Regions Field. Originally scheduled as a doubleheader, only one game was played due to rain delaying the start time from 5:00 pm to 8:40 pm. The win evens the series at 1-1. The postponed second game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, beginning at 5:00 pm.

Despite the 3-hour and 40-minute delay, Rocket City struck first in the opening frame. David Mershon led off with a single, moved to second on a throwing error by Barons starter Connor McCullough, and scored on a one-out RBI single from former Baron Oscar Colas to give the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead.

The Barons responded quickly in the bottom of the second. Braden Montgomery singled off Rocket City starter Walbert Urena and scored moments later on a DJ Gladney double. Gladney then stole third and came home on a Jason Matthews sacrifice fly, putting Birmingham ahead 2-1.

Ben Gobbel tied the game in the sixth with a solo home run into the Trash Pandas' bullpen in left field. The blast was Gobbel's sixth with Rocket City in 50 games this season, and his 14th overall, including time with High-A Tri-City. It also marked his second home run in the past three games.

Urena fell just short of his ninth quality start of the season, tossing 5.1 innings while allowing two runs on seven hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Samy Natera Jr. (W, 4-1) entered in relief and held the Barons scoreless over 1.2 innings, striking out three and keeping the game tied to force extras.

After David Calabrese was placed on second base, Mac McCroskey laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him to third. Gobbel then came through once again with a clutch RBI single to left-center, scoring Calabrese for a 3-2 lead.

Colas extended his on-base streak to 13 games, while Gobbel went 2-for-4 and has now reached safely in 12 of his last 13 contests. The win snapped Rocket City's four-game skid in extras and marked their first extra-inning victory since June 11.

Friday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games with approximately 30 minutes between games. The Trash Pandas will send LHP Sam Aldegheri (6-8, 4.07) to the mound in game one and RHP Joel Hurtado (5-6, 3.10) in the nightcap. The Barons send will send out RHP Riley Gowens (7-5, 3.86) for the first game and LHP Shane Murphy (8-4, 1.52) in game two. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field August 26-31 for a six-game series against the Columbus Clingstone, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The homestand is packed with fun, starting with Japanese Heritage Night presented by Toray on Wednesday, August 27, followed by Huntsville Stars Throwback Night featuring special appearances from José and Ozzie Canseco on Thursday, August 28. Fans can also enjoy back-to-back nights of spectacular postgame fireworks on Friday, August 29 and Saturday, August 30.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







