Guzman, Rada Promoted to Triple-A Among 16 Roster Moves on Saturday

August 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - On Saturday, the Angels announced 16 roster moves that impacted the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Headlining the changes were the promotions of RHP Brady Choban, INF Denzer Guzman, and OF Nelson Rada to Triple-A Salt Lake. On the injury front, OF Joe Redfield, RHP Jordan Holloway, and INF Evan White were placed on the 60-day Injured List. The Angels gave an unconditional release to RHP Sean Poppen.

Joining the Trash Pandas from Triple-A Salt Lake is OF Korey Holland, while seven players were added from High-A Tri-City: INF Matt Coutney, RHP Max Gieg, INF Ryan Nicholson, RHP Roman Phansalkar, LHP Dylan Phillips, RHP Jake Smith, and INF Arol Vera.

Guzman, 21, the Angels' No. 11 prospect and native of San Pedro de Macorís, was named the Trash Pandas Player of the Month after a scorching July in which he led the Southern League-and ranked fifth in all of Double-A-with a 1.020 OPS, 47 total bases, and 13 extra-base hits. He also ranked second in the league with a .333 batting average, led the league in slugging percentage (.580), and was second in on-base percentage (.440). His nine doubles were second-most in the league for the month, and his 27 hits tied for fifth. On July 13 in Chattanooga, Guzman made history by recording the second five-hit game in Trash Pandas history, going 5-for-5 with three doubles, a home run, and four RBIs. His hot streak has pushed him into the upper tier of league leaders, ranking second in doubles (23), tied for first in extra-base hits (35), sixth in RBIs (53), tied for fourth in total bases (139), tied for seventh in home runs (11), seventh in slugging (.424), and tied for 10th in OPS (.754). He also led the team with 16 multi-RBI games, showcasing his ability to come through in big moments.

Rada, 19, the Angels' No. 6 prospect, was the youngest player in the Southern League at just 19 years and 11 months old. The dynamic center fielder had reached base in 18 of his last 19 games and currently ranked third in the league-and fifth in all of Double-A-with 34 stolen bases on the season. Nineteen of those steals came during a red-hot month of May. Rada's 34 swipes already placed him third on the Trash Pandas' single-season list, trailing only his mark of 35 from last year and Kyren Parris' franchise record of 44 set in 2023. At the plate, Rada ranked fifth in the Southern League in on-base percentage (.384), tied for eighth in batting average (.281), and tied for eighth in hits (91), while also leading the team with 26 multi-hit games, including five three-hit performances.

Choban, 24, was signed by the Angels as an undrafted free agent after his 2023 season with the West Virginia Black Bears of the MLB Draft League. The Angels purchased his contract in August 2023, following a dominant professional stint in which he posted a 1.80 ERA and led the league in saves. In his third season in the Angels' system in 2025, Choban appeared in 39 games out of the Rocket City Trash Pandas bullpen, logging 44.1 innings with a 2.64 ERA, 37 strikeouts, and a 1.24 WHIP.

Holland, 25, was originally drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft and signed with the Angels as a minor league free agent in January 2025. In 2025 with Triple-A Salt Lake, he batted .225 with two home runs, 18 RBIs, and six stolen bases over 129 at-bats.

Coutney, 26, was selected by the Angels in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion University. In 2025 with Tr-City, he hit .257 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs across 288 at-bats.

Gieg, 24, was drafted by the Angels in the 17th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Auburn University. Pitching for High-A Tri-City in 2025, he posted a 3.27 ERA over 33.0 innings with 37 strikeouts and a 1.33 WHIP in 30 appearances.

Nicholson, 23, was selected by the Angels in the 8th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. In 77 games for High-A Tri-City in 2025, he batted .253 with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, and an .802 OPS.

Phansalkar, 24, was drafted by the Angels in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State. In 2025, he's appeared in 31 games for High-A Tri-City, recording a 3.48 ERA over 33.2 innings with 39 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Phillips, 24, was originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 8th round of the 2022 MLB Draft and later signed by the Angels as a pitching conversion player. With High-A Tri-City in 2025, he recorded a 3.14 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 2 saves over 28.2 innings in 24 appearances.

Smith, 24, signed with the Angels as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of James Madison University. In 2025 with High-A Tri-City, he pitched 35.1 innings over 28 games, posting a 4.08 ERA with 34 strikeouts and a 1.36 WHIP.

Vera, 22, was signed by the Angels as an international free agent out of Venezuela in July 2019. In 67 games with High-A Tri-City in 2025, he hit .264 with 15 doubles, two home runs, and 32 RBIs.

The Trash Pandas and Barons continue their six-game series on Saturday night at Toyota Field, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. RHP Walbert Urena (4-6, 5.08) will start for Rocket City, facing Birmingham's RHP Riley Gowens (7-4, 3.94 ERA).

Saturday also marks Day 1 of Dinosaur Weekend, presented in partnership with the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. Fans can enjoy life-sized animatronic and static dinosaurs, dino-themed activities, interactive photo ops, giveaways, themed ballpark food, and even a hatching baby dino egg. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. (Trustmark VIP gates at 5:00 pm). The game will be televised locally on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, and streamed nationwide on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, with radio coverage on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







