Sunday, August 3 vs. Birmingham: 2:35 PM: Toyota Field

August 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - 2:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (11-21, 35-65, 4 th SL North, 12.0 GB) vs. Birmingham Barons - CHW (23-9, 61-40, 1 st SL North, +7.0 GB)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Sam Aldegheri (5-6, 4.41) // LHP Shane Murphy (7-3, 1.45)

Game: 101 of 137 - Second Half: 33 of 69 - Home Game: 51 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Sunday, August 3 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Dinosaur Weekend (Day 2): The dino-fun continues on Sunday at Toyota Field!

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first-base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

NEXT HOMESTAND:.

August 12-17 vs. Knoxville Smokies

PANDA NOTES:

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas wrap up a six-game homestand against the Birmingham Barons, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

TRASH PANDAS EDGED IN EXTRAS ON SATURDAY: The Rocket City Trash Pandas dropped a hard-fought 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Birmingham Barons in 11 innings Saturday night at Toyota Field. Evan Edwards gave Rocket City an early lead with a solo homer, and starter Walbert Ureña delivered seven strong innings. The game remained tied 1-1 into extras before Birmingham scored twice in the 11th. Korey Holland's RBI single brought Rocket City within one, but the rally fell short. Holland finished 3-for-5 in his return. Birmingham's win sealed a series victory for the Barons.

COSMIC SHAKEUP: TRASH PANDAS HIT BY 16 ROSTER MOVES ON SATURDAY: The Angels announced 16 roster moves that impacted the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Headlining the changes were the promotions of RHP Brady Choban, INF Denzer Guzma n, and OF Nelson Rada to Triple-A Salt Lake. On the injury front, OF Joe Redfield, RHP Jordan Holloway, and INF Evan White were placed on the 60-day Injured List. The Angels gave an unconditional release to RHP Sean Poppen. Joining the Trash Pandas from Triple-A Salt Lake is OF Korey Holland, while seven players were added from High-A Tri-City: INF Matt Coutney, RHP Max Gieg, INF Ryan Nicholson, RHP Roman Phansalkar, LHP Dylan Phillips, RHP Jake Smith, and INF Arol Vera.

TWO MORE ON SUNDAY: RHP Bryce Osmond returned from his rehab assignment with the ACL Angels, and was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Before injury, his last outing was September 14, 2023, at Tennessee. To make room, C Jaxx Groshans was placed on the Development List.

PUTTING IN THE WORK: Three Trash Pandas hurlers rank among the top nine in the Southern League in innings pitched, with Walbert Urena ranking 3rd with 97.1 innings pitched, followed by Mitch Farris (7th, 92.1 IP), and Sam Aldegheri (T-9th, 89.2 IP).

WALBERT IS IN HIS UREÑA OF EXCELLENCE: RHP Walbert Urena has a 2.05 ERA (5 ER/22.0 IP) over his last four starts since July 9. Urena ranks among the league leaders in games started (T-1st, 20), innings pitched (3rd, 97.1), and complete games (T-1st, 1).

KLASSEN AND ALDEGHERI DEALT IN JULY: LHP Sam Aldegheri and RHP George Klassen were two of the Southern League's best starters in July. Aldegheri has led the league with a 0.78 ERA. In four starts, the left-hander went 3-0, allowing just four earned runs over 23.0 innings while recording 19 strikeouts and 10 walks. Klassen finished T-1st in the league with 26 strikeouts over four starts, finishing with a 3.32 ERA, striking out 26 and walking seven across 21.2 innings.







