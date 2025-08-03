Murray Reaches Three Times, Shuckers Drop Series Finale to Blue Wahoos

August 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Ethan Murray

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (56-46, 14-19) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (55-46, 21-11), 8-4, at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday evening. The game, delayed by an hour and 27 minutes due to rain, featured 12 runs, 17 hits and six extra-base hits.

The Shuckers struck first in the first inning with an RBI single from Blake Burke to left, scoring Adam Hall from second. The RBI marked Burke's first of the season in Double-A and 49th of the season. Kemp Alderman and the Blue Wahoos struck back in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run, making it 2-1. Josh Zamora, the next inning, blasted a two-run shot to left, making it 4-1. In the third, Alderman struck with his second home run of the day, a solo shot to right, making it 5-1. In the fourth, RBI groundouts from Garrett Spain and Jheremy Vargas made it 5-3. The Blue Wahoos made it 8-3 in the fourth with an RBI single from Jared Serna and a two-RBI double to the wall in left-center from Kemp Alderman. The Shuckers scored their final run of the day in the sixth inning when a wild pitch scored Ethan Murray from third, making it 8-4.

Jacob Miller (3-4) earned the win for the Blue Wahoos while K.C. Hunt (6-7) took the loss. At the plate, Blake Burke (2-for-4), Ethan Murray (2-for-3) and Matthew Wood (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances, including two doubles from Wood. Out of the bullpen, Brian Fitzpatrick lowered his ERA to 1.87 with 2.0 scoreless innings and two strikeouts.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game set against the Knoxville Smokies at Covenant Health Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m.

