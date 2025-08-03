Trash Pandas Drop Series Finale Despite Strong Start from Aldegheri

August 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - In a game that mirrored Saturday night's contest, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (11-22, 35-66) jumped out to an early lead behind a solo homer and a quality start from Sam Aldegheri but ultimately fell 3-1 to the Birmingham Barons (24-9, 62-40) in Sunday afternoon's series finale at Toyota Field. The Barons took five of six in the series.

Aldegheri (L, 5-7), who led the league with a 0.78 ERA in July, continued his strong form. The left-hander from Verona, Italy, retired 14 of the first 16 batters he faced, working efficiently through the first five innings.

The Trash Pandas opened the scoring in the second when Ryan Nicholson launched a two-out solo shot down the right field line. It was Nicholson's 15th homer of the season and his first since joining Rocket City.

Birmingham rallied in the sixth, beginning with consecutive singles from Calvin Harris and Matt Hogan. A bunt single by William Bergolla forced a defensive miscue, allowing the tying run to score. Two batters later, Ryan Galanie - who had five doubles in the series - delivered again, driving in two with another two-bagger to give the Barons a 3-1 lead.

Aldegheri finished with another quality start, going 7.0 innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, walking one, and striking out five. It matched both a season and career high in innings pitched.

Birmingham's Shane Murphy (8-3) earned the win, allowing just one run over 5.0 innings and maintaining the Southern League's best ERA at 1.39.

Dylan Phillips made a solid Trash Pandas debut with a scoreless eighth, striking out one. Sam Ryan followed with an impressive ninth, striking out the side in order.

Offensively, Ben Gobbel led Rocket City with a 2-for-4 day, while Korey Holland went 1-for-4, improving to 4-for-9 over the last two games.

The Trash Pandas will enjoy a Monday off before heading to Columbus, Georgia, for their first-ever series at Synovous Park against the Columbus Clingstones. The three-game set opens Tuesday night at 6:05 pm CT. RHP George Klassen (3-9, 5.84 ERA) is scheduled to start for Rocket City, while Columbus has yet to announce a starter. Fans can catch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field August 12-17 to face off against the Knoxville Smokies.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field August 12-17 to face off against the Knoxville Smokies.







Southern League Stories from August 3, 2025

