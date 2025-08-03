Biscuits Fall to Clingstones 6-2

August 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Homer Bush Jr.

Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Homer Bush Jr.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (53-49, 15-18) dropped the series finale to the Columbus Clingstones (40-59, 14-19) by a 6-2 margin on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the loss, Homer Bush Jr recorded an impressive day. The 23-year-old managed two hits along with a run and a stolen base. Bush leads the Southern League with 37 stolen bases.

Noah Myers earned his first hit with the Montgomery Biscuits in the second inning thanks to a double. He later tacked on a single to finish a multi-hit game.

The loss goes against pitcher Owen Wild. He finished his 3.2 innings with four strikeouts. Reliever Trevor Martin managed a scoreless 1.1 with two strikeouts. Montgomery combined for nine punchouts from the mound.

The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a six-game home series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Miami Marlins) at Riverwalk Stadium.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

