Barons Win 3-1 over the Trash Pandas on Sunday Afternoon

August 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Shane Murphy gets his eighth win of the season as the Birmingham Barons win 3-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 2,952 at Toyota Field on Sunday afternoon. Murphy has a 1.39 ERA on the season, which is best in the Southern League. With the win, the Barons have won five of six games at Rocket City. Also, the Barons have won 19 out of their last 21 games.

Murphy, who threw only 60 pitches, has been lights out for most of the season. Not only does Murphy lead the Southern League in ERA, but he also has a 0.81 WHIP, which is the lowest in the Southern League. Murphy pitched 5.0 innings, giving up only five hits, one earned run, and one walk with two strikeouts. Jordan Mikel pitched 2.0 innings and gave up nothing with a strikeout. Tyler Davis pitched 1.0 inning, giving up nothing with two strikeouts. Zach Franklin pitched the ninth inning, getting his 10th save of the season, giving up only one hit with a strikeout. Franklin has a 1.71 ERA on the season. In four innings pitched, the relief pitchers only gave up one hit with four strikeouts.

Rocket City scored first in the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when Ryan Nicholson homered to right field, and the Trash Pandas led 1-0. In the top of the sixth inning, the Barons scored their three runs. Calvin Harris led off with a line drive single to right field. Matt Hogan followed with a sharp ground ball to right field. William Bergolla followed with a bunt single, and on the play, there was a throwing error to first base, and Harris scored on the play, and the Barons tied the game at 1-1. With one out, Ryan Galanie doubled on a sharp fly ball to right field, scoring Hogan and Bergolla. The Barons took a 3-1 lead.

For the Barons, Galanie had two doubles with two RBI. Barons' pitching leads all of Double-A with a 2.82 ERA and is second in all of the minors in ERA.

The Barons (24-9 in the second half, 62-40) will return to Regions Field and host the Chattanooga Lookouts (15-16 in the second half, 53-44) on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. CT. Listen to Doug Greenwald on WJQX 100.5 FM starting with pregame at 6:45 p.m.







Southern League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.