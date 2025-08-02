Trash Pandas Edged in Extras by Barons, 3-2

MADISON, Ala. - In a back-and-forth battle on Saturday night, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (11-21, 35-65) fell 3-2 to the Birmingham Barons (23-9, 61-40) in 11 innings at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on Evan Edwards' second home run of the season, but Birmingham tied the game in the sixth on a Ryan Galanie double-his first of two on the night.

From there, pitching dominated. Rocket City starter Walbert Ureña turned in his eighth quality start of the season, allowing just one run on six hits over 7.0 innings while striking out five and walking two. He matched his season and career high for innings pitched but settled for a no-decision. Relievers Samy Natera Jr. and Camden Minacci each followed with a scoreless frame to keep the game locked at 1-1.

In the 10th, the Barons failed to score, giving Rocket City a golden opportunity. With bonus runner Travis Blankenhorn on second, Myles Emmerson beat out an infield single to move him to third with no outs. But Birmingham reliever Garrett Schoenle (W, 4-0) escaped the jam with three consecutive strikeouts to send the game to the 11th.

The Barons broke through in the top of the 11th. Ryan Galanie advanced to third on a deep flyout and scored on a ground-rule double to center by Mario Camilletti, who plated two runs after Braden Montgomery walked and stole second. That swing proved decisive against reliever AJ Block (L, 0-2).

The Trash Pandas mounted a rally in the bottom half. With Mac McCroskey starting on second, Ben Gobbel singled to put runners on the corners with one out. After a deep flyout by Ryan Nicholson, Korey Holland laced an RBI single down the left field line to cut the deficit to 3-2. But Schoenle retired Blankenhorn on a fly ball to end the game.

In his return to Rocket City, Holland went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Nicholson was 0-for-5 in his Double-A debut, while Arol Vera added a single in his first game back with the club.

The Trash Pandas conclude their six-game homestand against the Barons on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field. First pitch is set for 2:35 pm CT with LHP Sam Aldegheri (5-6, 4.41) making the start for Rocket City, against LHP Shane Murphy (7-4, 3.94) for Birmingham. Fans can watch the game live locally on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, and the game will also stream nationwide on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv Radio coverage is available on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.







