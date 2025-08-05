Wet Field Conditions Postpone Trash Pandas, Clingstones in Columbus

August 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, GA. - Tonight's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Columbus Clingstones at Synovus Park has been postponed due to wet field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 7, with Game 1 scheduled for 4:35 pm CT, followed by Game 2 shortly after.

The series will now begin with Wednesday night's game at 6:05 pm CT. Fans can watch live on Bally Sports Live, stream on MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return home to Toyota Field from August 12-17 for a six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies. The week will feature special promotions, including a Beer Stein Giveaway, Friday Night Fireworks, Youth Space Jersey Giveaway, and Faith & Family Day.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.

