Barons Get 6-1 Win over the Lookouts on Tuesday Night

August 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







William Bergolla and Rikuu Nishida scored two runs and two hits each to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 6-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 2,277 at Regions Field on Tuesday night. The Barons used dominant pitching again, combined with timely hitting, for their 20th win in their last 22nd game.

The Barons' pitching has been dominant throughout the season. The Barons are #1 in Double-A and #2 in all of minor league baseball with a 2.80 ERA. Starting pitcher Tanner McDougal pitched 3.0 innings, only giving up one hit, no runs, and one walk with four strikeouts. The Chicago White Sox #7 prospect has a 1.63 ERA for the season. Dalton Roach pitched the fourth inning, giving up two hits, one earned run, and a strikeout. Tyler Schweitzer (3-0, 0.00) gets the win, going 4.0 innings, giving up two hits, no runs, and one walk with three strikeouts. Schweitzer hasn't given up an earned run in 24.2 innings this season. Eric Adler pitched the ninth inning, getting one strikeout.

Chattanooga scored first in the game in the top of the fourth inning when Ethan O'Donnell hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Leo Balcazar on the play. The Lookouts took an early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Ryan Galanie reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Nishida, and the game was tied at 1-1. Wilfred Veras hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Bergolla, and the Barons took a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Barons broke the game open. Jason Matthews walked. Nishida singled on a soft bunt, and Bergolla bunted for a single. On the play, though, the Lookouts' third baseman threw the ball away, scoring Matthews and Nishida, and the Barons led 4-1. A pitch hit Sam Antonacci, and Galanie hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Bergolla. The Barons led 5-1. Veras doubled down the left field line, scoring Antonacci, and the Barons led 6-1.

For the Barons, both Nishida and Bergolla had two hits and two runs. Galanie had two RBI, and Veras had a double with two RBI.

The Barons (24-9 in the second half, 62-40) play the Lookouts (15-17 in the second half, 53-45) in game 2 of the six-game series. Listen to Doug Greenwald on WJQX 100.5 FM for the Barons game on Wednesday.







