Lookouts Shut Out the Barons, 1-0, on Friday Night

August 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

A balk was the only score in the game as the Chattanooga Lookouts won 1-0 over the Birmingham Barons before 4,338 at Regions Field on Friday night. The Barons had two runners on in the eighth inning, but couldn't push through any runs.

Chicago White Sox Martin Perez on a rehab assignment tonight gave up the only run on a balk as he went 4.0 innings, giving up three hits, one earned run, and three walks with two strikeouts. The bullpen did its job in keeping the game close. Andrew Dalquist pitched 2.0 innings, only giving up two hits, no earned runs, and one walk with a strikeout. Mark McLaughlin pitched one inning, giving up a hit with a strikeout. Tyler Davis pitched an inning, and Garrett Schoenle pitched the ninth inning, getting two strikeouts. Schoenle has a 1.00 ERA for the season.

The Lookouts scored in the top of the fourth inning when Ruben Ibarra scored on a balk. In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Barons had a chance when Calvin Harris singled and Matt Hogan doubled with two outs, but the Barons could not push through with a run.

For the Barons, Harris had two hits. Nishida had a hit and his 36th stolen base of the season.

The Barons continue with game 5 of the six-game series against the Lookouts on Saturday night. RHP Riley Gowens (7-4, 3.75) will take the mound for the Barons.







