Colás' Grand Slam Not Enough in Loss to Columbus

August 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Oscar Colás blasted a seventh-inning grand slam, but it wasn't enough as the Rocket City Trash Pandas (11-26, 35-70) dropped their fourth straight game, falling 7-4 to the Columbus Clingstones (18-19, 44-59) on Friday night at Synovus Park.

Making his first appearance since September 14, 2023, after a 16-month recovery from Tommy John surgery, starter Bryce Osmond (L, 0-1) showed flashes of his potential. The right-hander struck out four over 2+ innings but was tagged for a two-run homer by David McCabe in an eight-pitch battle in the first. Osmond rebounded with a perfect second inning before a leadoff triple and wild pitch in the third extended Columbus' lead to 3-0. His final line: three runs on two hits, one walk, and four strikeouts over 43 pitches.

Columbus padded its lead with solo shots from Adam Zebrowski in the fourth and a big fifth inning against reliever Sam Ryan, who was greeted by back-to-back singles before a hit-by-pitch and bases-loaded walk made it 5-0. A deep sacrifice fly from Ethan Workinger plated two more runs for a 7-0 cushion.

Columbus starter Lucas Braun worked four scoreless innings before turning it over to Ian Mejia (W, 10-2), who ran into trouble in the seventh. Ben Gobbel doubled to start the frame, David Mershon walked for the third time, and Ryan Nicholson drew a free pass to load the bases. Colás then launched his 10th home run of the season - a towering grand slam onto the clubhouse roof in right - trimming the deficit to 7-4.

Kenyon Yovan impressed in his 2025 debut with 2.0 scoreless innings, while Luke Murphy struck out two in a perfect eighth, extending his franchise record with his 110th career appearance.

The Trash Pandas put 16 runners on base with eight hits and eight walks but left 10 stranded, going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The series continues on Saturday with game five of the six-game series against Columbus at Synovus Park. LHP Sam Aldegheri (5-6, 4.12) will make the start for the Trash Pandas and face off against RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-5, 8.74) for Columbus. Fans can watch live on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their 11th homestand of the season, hosting the Knoxville Smokies (Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) from Tuesday, August 12, through Sunday, August 17. The six-game series will feature a full slate of exciting promotions, including a Beer Stein Giveaway, Friday Night Fireworks, Youth Space Jersey Giveaway, and Faith & Family Day.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







