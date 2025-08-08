Shuckers, Smokies Split Doubleheader on Friday in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (58-48, 16-21) split a doubleheader against the Knoxville Smokies (50-54, 18-18) at Covenant Health Park on Friday night. The Shuckers fell 2-0 in game one, a continuation of Thursday's suspended game, before a 2-1 win in game two behind a strong pitching performance.

In game one, play resumed in the fifth inning in a scoreless tie and remained scoreless until the eighth inning, when a two-RBI single from Brett Bateman gave the Smokies a 2-0 lead. Raúl Alcantara (0-1) took the loss for the Shuckers while Frankie Scalzo Jr. (5-3) earned the win for the Smokies. Brad Depperman earned his third save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning. On the mound, Shuckers' starter Tate Kuehner lowered his ERA to 2.50 with 4.0 scoreless innings, and Abdiel Mendoza tossed 3.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 1.97in 15 appearances since June 1.

The Shuckers struck first in game two with an RBI sacrifice fly to center from Eduardo Garcia, scoring Luis Lara from third. The Smokies tied the game in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single to right from Corey Joyce. Lara dashed home for the second time in the fifth inning, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Blake Burke into foul territory down the left field line. Starter Alexander Cornielle (4-6) earned the win and starred with one run allowed over 5.0 innings with four strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Austin Roberts struck out three in a scoreless sixth inning in his Shuckers debut before Zach Peek earned his first Double-A save with a scoreless seventh.

Luis Lara (G2: 2-for-4) and Jheremy Vargas (G2: 2-for-3) each recorded multiple hits for the Shuckers, including a two-double game from Lara. The pair of doubles gave Lara 26 on the year, extending his league lead.

The series continues on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. K.C. Hunt (6-7, 5.16) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Tommy Romero (0-0, 2.25) for the Smokies. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m.

