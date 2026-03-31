Shuckers Announce 2026 Initial Roster, Highlighted by Top Prospect Jesús Made

Published on March 31, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Brewers, have officially announced their 2026 initial roster. The Shuckers will begin their season on Friday, April 3, at the Rocket City Trash Pandas and will open their 69-game home slate on Tuesday, April 7, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

18-year-old Jesús Made (HEY-soos muh-DAY), the third-ranked prospect in baseball, highlights the 26-man roster. Made is one of four Brewers Top-30 prospects, including Bishop Letson (No. 7), Tyson Hardin (No. 13) and Blake Burke (No. 18). Made, a non-roster invite to Brewers Spring Training, made 19 appearances in the Cactus League, going 9-for-29 (.310) with a triple, walk and two stolen bases. Burke is set to return to the Shuckers after 11 home runs, a .300/.377/.579 slash line and a .956 OPS across 37 games in 2025. Hardin also looks to build off a strong finish to 2025, where he recorded a 3.09 ERA (4er, 11.2ip) and 10 strikeouts across his final 5 starts after returning from injury.

The roster also features 15 returning players from 2025, including Matthew Wood, Mike Boeve (BO-vee), Jesús Broca, Mark Manfredi Sr. (man-FRED-ee), Brett Wichrowski (WICH-rau-ski) and Jaron DeBerry. Wood returns to the Shuckers after a breakout year in 2025. After August 1, Wood finished the season with a .291/.398/.407 slash line, an .805 OPS, two home runs, four doubles and more walks (14) than strikeouts (13). Dylan O'Rae also returns to the Shuckers after missing the entire 2025 season with an injury. O'Rae appeared in 64 games with the Shuckers in 2024, tallying 29 stolen bases.

Newcomers to the organization include Jordyn Adams, Jacob Hurtubise (HURT-uh-bees), Dasan Brown and Damon Keith. Adams (83 MLB PA between 2023-24) and Hurtubise (83 MLB PA between 2024-25) are both set to return to the Southern League after MLB time with the Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds. Brown joins the organization after spending the previous six seasons as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

The average age of the Shuckers roster is 23.0 years old, including an average age of 22.6 for pitchers and 23.3 for hitters. Jesús Made (18y-328d on Opening Day) is the youngest player on the roster, and Manuel Rodriguez (20y-236d on Opening Day) is the youngest pitcher.

The Shuckers coaching staff is highlighted by the return of Mike Guerrero as the team's manager after two seasons as a Roving Infield Instructor. Guerrero's staff includes Hitting Coach Kevin Martir (2nd), Pitching Coach Josh Spence (3rd), Coach Matt Lipka (2nd), Associate Coach Tyson Cooper (1st), Strength and Conditioning Specialist Jim Buckley (1st), Athletic Trainer Paul Gonzales (1st), Associate Athletic Trainer Elizabeth Waters (1st) and Strength and Conditioning Associate Jack Thompson (1st).

The complete roster is listed below;

PITCHERS (13): Patricio Aquino, Ryan Birchard, Jesús Broca, Stiven Cruz, Jaron DeBerry, Anthony Flores, Sam Garcia, Tanner Gillis, Tyson Hardin, Bishop Letson, Mark Manfredi Sr., Manuel Rodriguez, Brett Wichrowski

CATCHERS (3): Darrien Miller, Edgar Ordonez, Matthew Wood

INFIELDERS (6): Mike Boeve, Eric Brown Jr., Blake Burke, Jesús Made, Dylan O'Rae, Jheremy Vargas

OUTFIELDERS (5): Jordyn Adams, Dasan Brown, Jacob Hurtubise, Damon Keith, Kay-Lan Nicasia

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from March 31, 2026

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