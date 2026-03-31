Red Cruisers Win 13-3 over Alabama A&M in Global Baseball Series Opener

Published on March 31, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The historic Global Baseball Series got underway at Toyota Field on Monday night, as the Toyota Red Cruisers defeated Alabama A&M, 13-3.

The Red Cruisers-a team comprised of full-time athlete employees from Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan-earned their first win in North America in the opener of a two-game slate this week at Toyota Field. Managed by Kohei Fujiwara, the Red Cruisers collected 12 hits and broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning and a four-run sixth, before ending the contest in the eighth via the 10-run rule.

Toyota took an early lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Shogo Fukui, then seized control in the fourth by sending 11 batters to the plate. Ryosuke Aizawa highlighted the inning with a two-run double to right-center, capping a rally fueled by four hits, two walks, and a hit-by-pitch to make it 7-0.

Red Cruisers starter Takuya Hosokawa was dominant, tossing 5.0 shutout innings while allowing just one hit, walking three, and striking out five. The bullpen followed with a steady effort to preserve the lead.

Alabama A&M, in the midst of SWAC play and using wood bats for the first time this season, broke through in the sixth inning. DeVonte Wells and AJ Anderson each delivered RBI singles to cut the deficit to 7-2. Anderson finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while the Bulldogs totaled seven hits.

Toyota responded immediately in the bottom of the sixth, as Musashi Mitsuzuka drove in a run with a triple and Sota Imaizumi added an RBI double to spark a four-run frame, extending the lead to 11-2.

Despite drawing 13 walks and stranding 16 runners, the Red Cruisers continued to apply pressure throughout. Alabama A&M used eight pitchers in the game, with William Tarpley opening with a scoreless first inning, while Raymond Clark and Davion Lavander provided quality relief to extend the game.

In the eighth, Imaizumi and Tomoya Nishimura delivered back-to-back RBI singles to push the lead to 10 runs and end the game.

Akihiro Nishimura reached base five times, drawing four walks and adding a single. Imaizumi finished 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored, while Fukui recorded a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-4.

The Red Cruisers will be off Tuesday before returning to face the Trash Pandas on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. Rocket City makes its first appearance of the week on Tuesday against UAH, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. For tickets and more information about the Global Baseball Series, click HERE. The Trash Pandas open the 2026 regular season on Friday, hosting the Biloxi Shuckers at 6:35 pm.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from March 31, 2026

Red Cruisers Win 13-3 over Alabama A&M in Global Baseball Series Opener - Rocket City Trash Pandas

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