Biloxi Mudbugs Introduced as New Alternate Identity for Shuckers 2026 Season

Published on March 31, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced the team's new alternate identity for 2026, the Biloxi Mudbugs, highlighting the crawfish industry on the Gulf Coast. The Shuckers will transform into the Biloxi Mudbugs on Saturday, April 25, Saturday, May 23 and Saturday, August 15. Fans can purchase Biloxi Mudbugs hats, shirts, jerseys and merchandise.

"We wanted to introduce a fun, new alternate identity that tied directly to the social culture and traditions along the Mississippi Gulf Coast," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "Between the mudbug primary logo, jerseys and caps, we believe this is a perfect representation of the Coast and its culture. We're excited to see the transformation into the Mudbugs for select games this season."

The Mudbugs identity celebrates the rich tradition of crawfish cuisine on the Gulf Coast. Between February and June, crawfish boils across the Coast become a gathering place for friends and families. Plates are optional, with pounds of crawfish being dumped onto newspaper-lined tables in backyards across the region. Mississippi ranks second in the nation in crawfish consumption, with over fifty restaurants on the Coast serving crawfish. Biloxi also hosts the yearly Crawfish Music Festival, featuring thousands of pounds of mudbugs and plenty of music.

Giveaways will also accompany each theme night, including a Mudbugs Hawaiian Shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Conecuh Sausage on Saturday, April 25, a Mudbugs Bucket Hat for the first 1,500 fans presented by Beau Rivage on Saturday, May 23, and a Mudbugs Water Bottle for the first 1,500 fans presented by Beau Rivage on Saturday, August 15.

Brandiose, the award-winning studio behind the Shuckers, Beach Chickens and King Cakes identities, designed the logo set. The cap includes a red base with a turquoise brim and features the primary mudbug logo in a boiling pot. The jersey features a red base with the Biloxi Mudbugs wordmark on the chest, outlined in turquoise.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from March 31, 2026

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