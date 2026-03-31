RELEASE: Trash Pandas Preseason Roster & Exhibition Game Info

Published on March 31, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Preseason Roster Breakdown (29 Players):

Pitchers (15): RHP Ryan Costeiu, RHP Carlos Espinosa, LHP Leonard Garcia, RHP José Gonzalez, RHP Austin Gordon, LHP Houston Harding, RHP Joel Hurtado, RHP Camden Minacci, RHP Luke Murphy, RHP Bryce Osmond, RHP Roman Phansalkar, RHP Eybersson Polanco, RHP Najer Victor, RHP Kenyon Yovan, RHP Aneurys Zabala

Catchers (3): Gustavo Campero, Josh Crouch, J.J. D'Orazio

Position Players (11): INF Harold Coll, INF Matt Coutney, INF Cole Fontenelle, INF Ben Gobbel, INF Mac McCroskey, OF David Mershon, INF Nick Rodriguez, OF David Calabrese, OF Elijah Dunham, OF Tucker Flint, OF Raudi Rodriguez

TONIGHT'S EXHIBITION GAME:

Monday, March 31, 2026 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. UAH

TV/Radio: Watch on YouTube, Listen Live - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2

Trash Pandas Media Center | 2026 Schedule | Global Baseball Series Home

GLOBAL BASEBALL SERIES CONTINUES:

Wednesday, April 1: Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. TOYOTA Red Cruisers - 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30

TRASH PANDAS OPENING WEEKEND:.

Friday, April 3 vs. Biloxi | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Opening Night Festivities: Celebrate the start of the season with performances from the Huntsville Drumline, pregame pyrotechnics featuring smoke, flames, and fireworks, and a flyover by the 37th Flying Training Squadron (Columbus Air Force Base) operating Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft.

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show, presented by Courtyard by Marriott Huntsville-Madison.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 3,000 fans will receive a 2026 Trash Pandas Magnetic Schedule

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com

Saturday, April 4 vs. Biloxi | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy another postgame fireworks show above Toyota Field!

In My Trash Pandas ERA Night: Paul Sidoti will headline the evening with a pregame performance (5:35-6:00 pm at the Rock Porch), throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and sign autographs on the concourse following the performance.

Featured Food Items: "You Belong with Meat!" - Pulled brisket sandwich with Kansas City-style BBQ sauce and house-pickled red onions on a potato bun, served with seasoned tater tots (All Stars). "I Knew You Were Truffle Fries" - House fries tossed in roasted garlic, parsley, white truffle oil, and shaved parmesan (All Stars / Gravity Grill). "In Your ERA Helmet Sundae" - Vanilla soft serve with funnel cake fries, Oreo pieces, edible glitter, cotton candy, and strawberry coulis, served in a Halo Blue souvenir helmet (Sweet Space).

Prom Dress Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate new or gently used prom dresses to benefit Lashay B's Prom Dress Drive.

Sunday, April 5 vs. Biloxi | First Pitch: 1:05 pm | Gates Open: 12:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 11:30 am

Easter Egg Hunt: Kids are invited onto the field postgame for an Easter Egg Hunt, presented by Food City. Age groups include under 4, 5-8, 9-12, and 13+. A total of 20 grand prizes will be hidden in eggs, including autographed baseballs, first pitch opportunities, game-worn jerseys, Trash Cash, and more.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.







Southern League Stories from March 31, 2026

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