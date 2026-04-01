Trash Pandas Take Intrasquad Game/Exhibition over UAH on Tuesday

Published on March 31, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Global Baseball Series continued Tuesday night at Toyota Field, as the Trash Pandas made their 2026 debut in a unique joint exhibition win over the UAH Chargers. The format featured Trash Pandas pitchers facing their own hitters, while UAH pitchers matched up against their own lineup in an intrasquad-style showcase that ended 1-0.

Projected starter José González got the ball for Rocket City and worked 2.2 innings before exiting in the third after being struck by a line drive off the bat of Nick Rodriguez. The 24-year-old from El Vigia, Venezuela, allowed no runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. The Trash Pandas then utilized one pitcher per inning, with Roman Phansalkar, Kenyon Yovan, Carlos Espinosa, Aneurys Zabala, Luke Murphy, and Najer Victor each turning in a frame. Victor, who represented Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, closed the night with a dominant 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out two in his Toyota Field debut. Victor was the breakout star of the WBC after he fanned Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Roman Anthony, and Gunnar Henderson in a relief appearance against Team USA.

Offensively, Gustavo Campero -who spent 2022-24 with Rocket City and made his Major League debut in 2024-led off as the designated hitter and went 2-for-4, including a single to open the bottom of the first inning. Raudi Rodriguez, the reigning Angels Minor League Player of the Year, reached base three times and finished 2-for-3 with a walk, highlighted by a triple off the wall in left-center field in the fifth. Ben Gobbel also contributed a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-4.

The game's only run came in the seventh inning, when David Mershon scored on an RBI single by Campero off teammate Zabala. Mershon, Tucker Flint, and Gobbel each recorded hits in the contest. Rocket City recorded nine on Tuesday night.

In a unique twist, each team's catcher hit for the opposing side in order to remain behind the plate for their own pitchers. UAH catcher Ian Reagan went 0-for-4 but put the ball in play three times against Double-A pitching. The Chargers used much of their roster, sending 17 pitchers to the mound during the exhibition.

The Global Baseball Series concludes Wednesday night with a historic matchup between the Toyota Red Cruisers and the Trash Pandas. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm, with gates opening at 5:30 pm. There will be a ceremonial Cherry Blossom Planting out front of Toyota Field at 4:30 pm featuring Toyota and Trash Pandas executives. The Trash Pandas open the 2026 regular season on Friday, hosting the Biloxi Shuckers at 6:35 pm.

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12 ¬Â³ x 6 ¬Â³ x 12 ¬Â³ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from March 31, 2026

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