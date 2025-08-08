Levins Hits Inside the Park Grand Slam in Biscuits Win over Pensacola

August 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits catcher Tatem Levins

MONTGOMERY, AL - Tatem Levins hit an inside the park grand slam in the third inning, and the Montgomery Biscuits (57-49, 19-18) bested the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (55-50, 21-15) 7-2 to take the series on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Levins notched the first inside the park grand slam in club history. In the third, he sent a ball off the top of the wall in right center and it bounced away from two outfielders into center field. After three runs scored, Levins tore around third base. The relay throw to the plate arrived in time but skipped away from the catcher as Levins dove headfirst into the plate to complete the unbelievable play. Chandler Simpson hit an inside the park home run on June 7, 2024 at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits led 7-2 after the grand slam and held the lead the rest of the way. Brody Hopkins picked up the win with five innings of two-run ball. The bullpen combined for four scoreless frames behind him.

Homer Bush Jr. continued his strong series with two hits and two steals. In four games, he has 10 hits and 10 stolen bases.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Thomas White is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

