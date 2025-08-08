Breaks Go Biscuits' Way as Wahoos Lose 7-2

August 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Colby Shade

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Colby Shade(Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their fourth game in a row to the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday night, falling by a 7-2 final.

The game started in a promising fashion for the Blue Wahoos, who tagged Biscuits ace Brody Hopkins (W, 5-7) with two first-inning runs. With two on and two out, Cody Morissette hit a shallow fly to left field that was initially ruled a sliding catch by Noah Myers before being overturned as a two-run single.

Staked to a 2-0 lead, Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (L, 6-6) surrendered a run to Montgomery in the bottom of the first. Colton Ledbetter led off with a single, was balked to second, and scored on a Cooper Kinney groundout to get the Biscuits on the board.

The 2-1 lead held until the bottom of the third, when the Biscuits scored six runs on only three hits. Homer Bush tied the game with an RBI infield single and Brayden Taylor gave the Biscuits a 3-2 lead with a two-out, bases-loaded walk. Tatem Levins then blasted a deep drive to right-center field that took an unusual bounce off the wall, caroming away from Blue Wahoos center fielder Colby Shade. By the time the ball was relayed home, Levins had circled the bases for a rare inside-the-park grand slam that put the Biscuits ahead 7-2.

The Pensacola bullpen, comprised of Jesse Bergin, Josh Ekness and Nigel Belgrave, combined for 4.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball. But the Montgomery relievers were equally effective, keeping the Blue Wahoos off the scoreboard and handing the Biscuits their fourth win in a row.

With the series win, the Biscuits have clinched a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Blue Wahoos. Pensacola's lead in the division race is now only 2.5 games.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Saturday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.