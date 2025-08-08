LHP Brian Fitzpatrick Promoted to Triple-A Nashville

August 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Brian Fitzpatrick has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville. The Shuckers active roster now stands at 27 players.

After being promoted from High-A on April 12, Fitzpatrick held a 1.82 ERA across 23 appearances and 34.2 innings with the Shuckers. Fitzpatrick ranked among the Southern League relief leaders (min. 30.0ip) in walk rate (4 th, 7.5%), ERA (6 th, 1.82), strikeout rate (9 th, 28.6%) and swinging strike rate (9 th, 13.6%).

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from August 8, 2025

LHP Brian Fitzpatrick Promoted to Triple-A Nashville - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.