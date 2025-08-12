Barons Pound out a Season High 21 Hits in 13-2 Win over Blue Wahoos

The Birmingham Barons pound out 21 hits in the 13-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 2,222 at the Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday night. The Barons snapped a three-game losing streak and scored runs in seven of the nine innings in the road win.

Starting pitcher Tanner McDougal gets the no-decision, going 3.0 innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and one walk with a strikeout. Tyler Schweitzer (4-0, 0.00) gets the win in relief, goes 4.0 innings, giving up only two hits, no runs, and one walk with three strikeouts. Schweitzer is having an unbelievable season with the Barons since his return from Charlotte (AAA). For the season, the crafty left-hander has pitched 28.2 innings, giving up only 14 hits, no earned runs, and 10 walks with 31 strikeouts. The Southern League is only hitting .144 against Schweitzer, along with his 0.84 WHIP. Tommy Vail pitched 2.0 innings, giving up only one hit, no runs, and one walk with three strikeouts. The Barons' pitching staff continues to lead all of Double-A with a 2.79 ERA.

The Barons scored first in the game in the top of the first inning and put nine batters to the plate, scoring five runs in the inning. Caden Connor singled home William Bergolla, and the Barons took the 1-0 lead. Wilfred Veras doubled home Sam Antonacci, and Braden Montgomery doubled home Connor and Veras. Michael Turner singled on a line drive to left field, and the Barons took the 5-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning, DJ Gladney singled to center field, scoring Montgomery, and the Barons led 6-0. Bergolla singled to center field, scoring Gladney, and the Barons led 7-0. The Blue Wahoos scored their two runs in the bottom of the third inning when Jared Serna doubled home Colby Shade and Matthew Etzel tripled home Serna. The Barons still led 7-2.

In the top of the fourth inning, Mario Camilletti singled to left field, scoring Montgomery, and the Barons led 8-2. In the top of the fifth inning, Connor singled to center field, scoring Antonacci. With the run, the Barons led 9-2. In the top of the seventh inning, Turner hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Veras, and Birmingham led 10-2. In the top of the eighth inning, Santonacci singled to right field, scoring Jason Matthews, and the Barons led 11-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, Gladney hit his fourth home run of the season to left center field, and the Barons led 12-2. Antonacci hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Jorge Corona, and the Barons led 13-2.

For the Barons, Connor had five hits, two RBI, and a run scored. Antonacci had three hits, two RBI, two runs scored, and two walks. Bergolla had three hits, with an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Montgomery had two hits, two RBI, three runs scored, and a walk. Gladney had two hits, two runs scored, and two RBI. Veras had two hits, an RBI, two runs scored, and a walk.







