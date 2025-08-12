Game Info: Tuesday, August 12 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

August 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (12-27, 36-71) vs. Knoxville Smokies - CHC (19-19, 51-55)

Pitching Matchup: RHP George Klassen (3-10, 6.17) // RHP Grant Kipp (6-4, 3.41)

Game: 108 of 137 - Second Half: 40 of 69 - Home Game: 52 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, August 12 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, select wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Strength in All Abilities Night: The Trash Pandas are proud to celebrate the talents, stories, and contributions of individuals with disabilities from across North Alabama. The evening will include a special pregame parade beginning at 5:50 pm.

THIS WEEK:.

Wednesday - Tito's Dog Days with pup-friendly seating, $1 dog donations to Greater Huntsville Humane Society, free Pup Cups, plus North Alabama Colleges Night.

Thursday - Throwback Thursday $3 beer specials, Beer Stein Giveaway for first 1,000 (21+), Oktoberfest beer sampling, and Bavarian-themed entertainment.

Friday - Friday Night Fireworks and Peraton Toiletries Drive to benefit First Stop.

Saturday - Youth Space Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans aged 17 and under.

Sunday - Faith & Family Day with pregame concert, player testimony, autograph session, and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

PANDA NOTES:

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas open a six-game homestand Tuesday night at Toyota Field against the Knoxville Smokies (Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs). It's the fourth of five meetings between the North Division rivals this season, with the finale set for September 2-7 in Knoxville. Rocket City is 8-9 against the Smokies in 2025, including 4-5 at home. The Trash Pandas return home after back-to-back 1-5 series losses, at Columbus (August 5-10) and vs. Birmingham (July 29-August 3).

OFFENSE STALLS, BULLPEN WORKS OVERTIME IN 3-0 LOSS TO COLUMBUS ON SUNDAY: The Rocket City Trash Pandas were shut out 3-0 by the Columbus Clingstones on Sunday, managing just three hits in the series finale at Synovus Park. Starter Dylan Phillips tossed two scoreless innings in his first professional start, but Columbus took the lead in the fourth and added insurance in the sixth. Brett Sears struck out eight over six shutout frames for Columbus, as Rocket City dropped five of six on their first-ever Georgia road trip.

CHICKS DIG THE LONG BALL: Since July 1, the Trash Pandas lead the Southern League and rank T-8th in Double-A with 26 home runs in 32 games. Oscar Colás (8), and Ben Gobbel (4) have combined for 12 of those homers.

COLÁS PUTTING THE 'COLOSSAL' IN COLÁS: Oscar Colás went deep in back-to-back games, August 8-9, highlighted by Friday's grand slam in Columbus - the Trash Pandas' second of the season and 11th in franchise history. Since May 30, he's been one of the league's power leaders, leading the Southern League with 10 homers in that span. Overall, Colás is T-8th in the league with 11 long balls between Birmingham and Rocket City.

SAM'S ROLLING THROUGH STARTS LIKE FRESH PASTA DOUGH: LHP Sam Aldegheri has been on a roll lately, delivering four consecutive quality starts and five in his last six outings since July 2. The Verona, Italy native has gone 4-1 over that stretch with a 1.46 ERA (6 ER/37.0 IP), 13 walks, and 30 strikeouts. His 1.46 ERA ranks 2nd in the Southern League and T-5th across all of Double-A. Aldegheri ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-7th, 19), innings pitched (2nd, 103.2), strikeouts (9th, 91), and ERA (10th, 3.91).

FARRIS WHEELING AND DEALING STRIKEOUTS: LHP Mitch Farris leads the Southern League with 119 strikeouts across 20 appearances (19 starts) in 2025. Farris is currently 3rd in team history in single-season strikeouts, trailing only Coleman Crow (128, 2022) and franchise record-holder Caden Dana, who struck out 147 batters in 2024. Farris ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-7th, 19), innings pitched (8th, 98.1), and strikeouts (1st, 119).

WALBERT IS IN HIS UREÑA OF EXCELLENCE: RHP Walbert Urena has a 3.00 ERA (9 ER/27.0 IP) over his last five starts since July 9. Urena ranks among the league leaders in games started (T-1st, 21), innings pitched (3rd, 102.1), and complete games (T-1st, 1).

FEELING CALABREEZY IN ROCKET CITY: OF David Calabrese is back in his fourth stint in Rocket City since 2023, and is now 4th on the all-time list in games played for the Trash Pandas with 207. He sits behind Orlando Martinez (296), Tucker Flint (244), and Bryce Teodosio (230).

MURPHY MAKES HIS MARK: RHP Luke Murphy, back for his second stint in Rocket City in 2025, tossed a scoreless inning in Friday's game to extend his franchise-record 111 appearances from 2022-2025. The Vanderbilt product also ranks third in team history with 10 wins, is tied for first with 21 holds, and sits fifth with 153 strikeouts.

COSMIC SHAKEUP: 26 ROSTER MOVES MADE IN AUGUST: On August 6, RHP Luke Murphy and RHP Kenyon Yovan were transferred to Rocket City from Triple-A Salt Lake. OF David Calabrese rejoins the team from High-A Tri-City, RHP Bryce Osmond was reinstated from the 60-day Injured List, and C Yeremi Villahermosa was transferred from BCA and placed on the Development List. In corresponding moves, LHP AJ Block, RHP Endrys Briceno, INF Evan Edwards, and C Jaxx Groshans were unconditionally released.

On August 2, the Angels announced 16 roster moves that impacted the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Saturday. Headlining the changes were the promotions of RHP Brady Choban, INF Denzer Guzma n, and OF Nelson Rada to Triple-A Salt Lake. On the injury front, OF Joe Redfield, RHP Jordan Holloway, and INF Evan White were placed on the 60-day Injured List. The Angels gave an unconditional release to RHP Sean Poppen. Joining the Trash Pandas from Triple-A Salt Lake is OF Korey Holland, while seven players were added from High-A Tri-City: INF Matt Coutney, RHP Max Gieg, INF Ryan Nicholson, RHP Roman Phansalkar, LHP Dylan Phillips, RHP Jake Smith, and INF Arol Vera.

DENZER GUZMAN NAMED SL PLAYER OF THE MONTH: On Wednesday, MiLB named Denzer Guzman the Southern League Player of the Month for July, becoming just the sixth player in Trash Pandas history to earn the honor-and the first since Gustavo Campero in July 2024. Guzman was one of the league's most consistent and productive hitters throughout the month. He led the Southern League in OPS (1.020), slugging percentage (.580), extra-base hits (13), and total bases (47). He also finished second in batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.440), and doubles (9), while his 27 hits tied for fifth. Guzman was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on August 2.







Southern League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.