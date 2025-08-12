Blue Wahoos Ambushed by Barons in Series-Opening Loss

August 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Matthew Etzel slides into third

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Matthew Etzel slides into third(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Birmingham Barons started Tuesday's game with five consecutive hits. All of those batters scored.

It only got worse from there for the Blue Wahoos.

The Barons pounded out 21 hits, matching the most allowed in Blue Wahoos franchise history, as part of Birmingham's 13-2 victory to begin a six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Blue Wahoos starter Alex Williams, who transitioned a month ago from reliever to starter on the Blue Wahoos pitching staff, had his toughest night in this role. After giving up five runs in the first inning, Williams exited after three innings trailing 7-0.

At that point, the Barons already had 10 hits. Williams' first two outings at starter in July went very well with just one run allowed. But it has since gone the other way.

It was all part of a rough night for the Blue Wahoos, who sustained their sixth loss in the past seven games. The 13 runs were the most allowed this season.

The red-hot Barons (66-43 overall, 28-12 second half), who by far have the best overall record in the Southern League, are now 23-5 in a stretch that has catapulted them to an 8.5 game lead in the North Division second-half race.

As South Division leaders, the Blue Wahoos (56-52, 22-17) had their lead cut to two games over the Montgomery Biscuits, following the Biscuits' rain-postponed game Tuesday in Chattanooga.

Williams' night began with a leadoff infield single by William Bergolla, followed by a bunt single from Sam Antonacci. Those two combined for six hits, three walks and three RBI.

The next three batters made hard contact, including a two-run double by centerfielder Braden Montgomery, the Chicago White Sox No. 1 prospect and former first-round pick in 2024 by the Boston Red Sox.

Montgomery followed with another double to lead off the third inning as part of his best game since being elevated from High-A on July 29. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored.

It's Montgomery's third level reached this season, after the Red Sox traded him in December to the White Sox organization, along with three other prospects, in exchange for White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet.

Williams was met by Blue Wahoos manager Nelson Prada as he reached the dugout after the third inning. Prada extended a handshake and offered encouragement, as Williams seeks to overcome three consecutive rough starts, all short stints.

The Barons tacked on six runs against the Blue Wahoos bullpen.

Jared Serna drove in the Blue Wahoos' first run with a third-inning double. In that same inning, newly-acquired outfielder Matthew Etzel, who always hit well in Blue Wahoos Stadium when playing for the Biscuits, continued his success with a run-scoring triple.

Those were part of the Blue Wahoos' seven hits in the game. Cody Morissette went 2-for-4 as the team's only multiple-hit batter.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Prior to the game, the Blue Wahoos announced a series of roster moves. Top reliever Will Kempner was elevated to Triple-A Jacksonville. Catcher Ryan Ignoffo was activated from the injured list and was back in the starting lineup, providing a lift with his defensive skills. Pitcher Gabe Bierman was also activated from the injured list and pitched in the eighth inning.

--- Blue Wahoos players, coaches and other team personnel gathered in centerfield Tuesday afternoon for a team photo featuring the newcomers on the second half season roster. This will be turned into a poster to give away to fans prior to the final homestand of the season.

--- After Tuesday's game, the Blue Wahoos now have 30 games remaining in the second half. There will be road trips to Columbus and Biloxi, and two more home series against Chattanooga and Columbus.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Birmingham Barons vs. Blue Wahoos

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

WHEN: Games on Wednesday through Saturday night will start at 6:05 p.m. Sunday's game starts at 4:05 p.m.

PROMOTIONS: Wednesday - 8-5-0 Wednesday. Themed entertainment and fan games.

Thursday -- Drone Show Night. After making debut last year, the post-game drone show returns on this night, which is also Pensacola Mullet Thursday. The team will wear Mullets jerseys and there will be draft beer and other alcoholic drink specials for those of legal age in sponsorship by Senor Frogs. The drone show begins immediately after the game.

Friday - Giveaway Friday - It's Hawaiian Shirt Night for adults. The first 1,000 fans ages 21-older through the gates will receive Blue Wahoos logo Hawaiian Shirts courtesy of Kona Brewing Company.

Saturday - Fireworks Saturday - The customary Saturday fireworks show follows this game, sponsored on this night by Bere Jewelers. The Blue Wahoos will also be wearing their Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok uniforms.

Sunday - Family & Military Sunday - Children 12-under can run the bases following the game and families can toss soft baseballs in the outfield area for 30 minutes following the game. In addition, the first 100 active or retired military members can obtain a free standing room ticket by visiting the Blue Wahoos box office and showing a military ID.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos' broadcast of this series with Blue Wahoos announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MILB App.

LIVE STATS: Available on www.bluewahoos.com.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available for purchase online at www.bluewahoos.com/tickets, or by visiting the Blue Wahoos box office which will be open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday through Friday this upcoming week.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.