Shuckers Reinstate Brown Jr. from 60-Day IL, Hall Placed on 7-Day IL

August 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that SS/2B/OF Eric Brown Jr. has been reinstated from the 60-Day Injured List and OF Adam Hall has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List as of August 10. The active roster stands at 28 players.

The Shuckers have also made the following number changes;

- LHP Raúl Alcantara has been assigned No. 12

- RHP Jaron DeBerry has been assigned No. 19

- SS/2B/OF Eric Brown Jr. has been reassigned No. 20

- RHP Tyler Bryant (IL) has been reassigned No. 27

- RHP Bayden Root (IL) has been reassigned No. 30

- RHP Austin Roberts has been assigned No. 45

