Pratt, Spain Lead Shuckers to Walk-Off Win over Clingstones

August 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers celebrate a walk-off win

(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - In a wild series-opener at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night, Cooper Pratt served as the hero in a 7-6 win for the Biloxi Shuckers (60-49, 18-22) over the Columbus Clingstones (44-62, 18-22). Pratt recorded three hits and set a career-high with four RBI, while Garrett Spain tied Josh Fellhauer's single-season franchise record with his 12 th outfield assist and recorded two home runs.

The Clingstones struck first with a two-RBI double from David McCabe four batters in. The Shuckers struck back in the third with an RBI single from Cooper Pratt, making it 2-1, before McCabe homered to right to get the run back. In the bottom of the fourth, Matthew Wood launched a 103 MPH line-drive home run to right, making it 3-2. Garrett Spain then tied the game in the fifth with his first off two homers, traveling 406 feet to right. Cal Conley gave the Clingstones a 4-3 lead in the seventh with an RBI double to right, but Spain struck again and tied the game with his second home run, a 392-foot blast to right. Later in the inning, Cooper Pratt gave the Shuckers a 6-4 lead with a 410-foot home run to left. In the ninth, a solo home run from Ethan Workinger and an RBI single from Cal Conley tied the game at six. Pratt served as the hero in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off single to center, scoring Spain from third.

Zach Peek (5-1) earned the win while Tyler LaPorte (0-3) took the loss for the Clingstones. Despite allowing three straight one-out hits in the first inning, Shuckers starter Jaron DeBerry retired 16 of the final 18 batters he faced and tied his career-high for the second straight start with 6.0 innings. DeBerry also struck out six, one shy of his career-high.

At the plate, Cooper Pratt (3-for-5), Blake Burke (2-for-4), Garrett Spain (2-for-2) and Bladimir Restituyo (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances. The multi-home run game for Spain marked the fourth of his career and his first since August 26, 2023, with the High-A Vancouver Canadians. The Shuckers four home runs also marked their most in a game since August 3, 2024, against the Rocket City Trash Pandas and was the 27 th game in franchise history with at least four home runs.

The series continues on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. From gates open until first pitch, fans can enjoy $4 16oz Corona Premier, Corona Extra, Modelo, Pacifico, $6 High Noon and $8 well cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for Happy Hour. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

