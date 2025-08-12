Trash Pandas Announce 2026 Schedule

August 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to unveil their 2026 schedule, marking the club's sixth season at Toyota Field. The action begins on Friday, April 3, 2026, when the Trash Pandas host the Biloxi Shuckers to open a three-game homestand through April 5.

The 138-game regular season runs from April 3 through Sunday, September 13, featuring 69 home games at Toyota Field and 69 road games against the other seven Southern League opponents.

Key Series & Dates

Opening Homestand: April 3-5 vs. Biloxi.

First-Half Finale: June 16-21 vs. Montgomery at Toyota Field.

Regular-Season Finale: September 8-13 at Chattanooga.Final Home Series: September 1-6 vs. Montgomery.

Special Holiday Series: Home for Memorial Day Weekend vs. Chattanooga (May 30-June 1), Father's Day on June 21, and-for the first time ever-at home for the entire week of July 4 (June 30-July 5 vs. Pensacola).

Longest Homestand: 12 straight games from May 30 to June 12 vs. Pensacola and Chattanooga.

2026 Schedule By Opponent

North Division:

Birmingham - 27 games: Home (Apr. 14-19, Aug. 4-9), Road (May 12-17, July 17-19, Aug. 25-30)

Chattanooga - 24 games: Home (May 19-24, July 7-12), Road (June 9-14, Sept. 8-13)

Knoxville - 24 games: Home (Apr. 28-May 3, July 21-26), Road (Apr. 7-12, Aug. 11-16)

South Division:

Biloxi - 9 games: Home (Apr. 3-5, Aug. 18-23), Road (Apr. 21-26)

Columbus - 18 games: Home (June 2-7), Road (June 23-28, July 28-Aug. 2)

Montgomery - 18 games: Home (June 16-21, Sept. 1-6), Road (May 26-31)

Pensacola - 12 games: Home (June 30-July 5), Road (May 5-10)

Fans who have booked groups for the 2025 season within our hospitality spaces will receive first access to renew for dates during the 2026 season. Full ticket information for the 2026 Trash Pandas season, promotions, and game times will be revealed soon.







Southern League Stories from August 12, 2025

Trash Pandas Announce 2026 Schedule - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.