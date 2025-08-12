Minor League Baseball Announces Shuckers Complete 2026 Schedule

August 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Minor League Baseball have announced the Shuckers' complete 2026 schedule, including 69 games at Keesler Federal Park during the team's 11th season. The Shuckers' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). Fans can renew and purchase Shuck Nation Memberships HERE, which include up to 50% off day-of-game pricing and premium membership benefits throughout the season. Click HERE for a printable version of the team's 2026 schedule. Game times, promotions and single-game tickets will be announced at a later date.

Premier home games include July 3 and 4 against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Mother's Day on May 10 against the Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves), Memorial Day Weekend on May 22-24 against the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox) and Father's Day on June 21 against Columbus. The Shuckers will begin the season on the road on Friday, April 3, with Opening Day against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Shuckers' longest homestand is scheduled for 12 games in 13 days between August 25 and September 6 and includes matchups on Labor Day Weekend.

"Not only are we excited to finish our 10th anniversary season with a chance to win our first Southern League title, but we're already planning for a fun-filled 2026 season in Biloxi," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're looking forward to 69 fun-filled dates at Keesler Federal Park, including July 3rd and 4th as we celebrate America's 250th birthday!"

The Shuckers will play 81 of their 138 games against divisional opponents, including 30 games against the Columbus Clingstones, 27 games against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and 24 games against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Shuckers will play 57 games against North Division opponents, including 18 against the Birmingham Barons, 15 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas and 12 games against the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Knoxville Smokies (Chicago Cubs). The Shuckers' 81 divisional games are the most out of any team in the South Division and tied for the most in the Southern League.

2026 SCHEDULE BY OPPONENT:

COLUMBUS (30 games): April 14-19, MAY 5-10, May 26-31, JUNE 16-21, August 4-9

PENSACOLA (27 games): APRIL 7-12, April 28-May 3, JULY 17-19, AUGUST 11-16, September 8-13

MONTGOMERY (24 games): May 12-17, JUNE 2-7, June 23-28, JULY 28-AUGUST 2

BIRMINGHAM (18 games): MAY 19-24, June 9-14, SEPTEMBER 1-6

ROCKET CITY (15 games): April 3-5, APRIL 21-26, August 18-23

KNOXVILLE (12 games): July 7-12, AUGUST 25-30

CHATTANOOGA (12 games): JUNE 30-JULY 5, July 21-26

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







