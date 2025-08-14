Barons Get 9-0 Shutout Win over the Blue Wahoos

Published on August 14, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

The Birmingham Barons shutout the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 9-0 before 2,805 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday night. Four Barons' pitchers combined for the three-hit shutout. The Barons have outscored the Blue Wahoos 29-7 in the three wins so far in the six-game series.

Starting pitcher Connor McCullough pitched four innings, giving up only one hit, no runs, and two walks with two strikeouts in the no-decision. Jake Palisch (7-3, 1.68) continues to dominate Southern League hitters as he gets the win in relief. Palisch, and his 1.68 ERA is second in the Southern League, right behind his teammate Shane Murphy and his league-leading 1.32 ERA. Andrew Dalquist pitched a scoreless eighth inning, giving up a hit and two walks. Dalquist hasn't given up a run in his last 12.0 innings. Jared Kelley pitched the ninth inning, giving up a hit and a walk, and closed out the game for the Barons.

The Barons started the scoring at the top of the second inning. William Bergolla singled on a line drive to left field, scoring Michael Turner and Mario Camilletti. The Barons took the 2-0 lead. Braden Montgomery followed with a single line drive to left field, scoring Bergolla, and the Barons led 3-0. In the top of the fifth inning, Wilfred Veras tripled to center field, scoring Caden Connor, and the Barons led 4-0. DJ Gladney followed with a double to left field, scoring Veras, and the Barons led 5-0.

In the top of the seventh inning, Veras doubled on a line drive to right field, scoring Montgomery, and the Barons went up 6-0. Michael Turner singled to left field, scoring Connor and Veras. With the two runs, the Barons led 8-0. In the top of the eighth inning, Montgomery doubled on a line drive to center field, scoring Bergolla, and the Barons led 9-0.

For the Barons, Bergolla had three hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Montgomery had three hits, two RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Veras had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Turner had two hits, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk.

In the last 30 games, the Barons hold a 25-5 record. Birmingham have a 10.0 game lead over Knoxville in the second half.







