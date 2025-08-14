Blue Wahoos Bullied by Barons in 9-0 Defeat

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos entered this week knowing their matchup against the Birmingham Barons, the Southern League's best-record team, would be a tall order.

It's proven so far to be mountainous.

The Barons (68-43 overall, 30-12 second half) continued their onslaught Thursday in a 9-0 victory at Blue Wahoos Stadium, extending their season win streak in this ballpark to nine consecutive games.

They pounded out 12 hits, giving them 48 in three games, along with scoring a combined 31 runs against Blue Wahoos pitchers in jumping to a 3-0 lead in the series. Back in May, the Barons became the first team to sweep a six-game series against the Blue Wahoos in this stadium since the format began in 2021.

Despite the loss, the Blue Wahoos actually expanded their first-place lead in the Southern League South Division. The Chattanooga Lookouts swept a double-header against the Montgomery Biscuits to give the Blue Wahoos a 2.0-game lead atop the division.

Most of the crowd of 2,805 Thursday remained in the ballpark for the night's highlight. A 13-minute drone show, produced by Sky Elements, entertained and wowed with an array of images, including a Blue Angels image plane, lighting the sky above right field.

An American flag image brought more cheers at the end of the show. It's the second year the Blue Wahoos arranged this event.

Hours earlier, the game began for the Blue Wahoos with some good vibes on the field.

After starter Dax Fulton pitched out of two-on, one-out jam in the first inning by striking out the next two Barons' batters, the Blue Wahoos loaded the bases with two out in the bottom half of the inning.

Shortstop Payton Green hit a chopper to third, fielded cleanly by the Barons' Jason Matthews for the third out.

From this point, the next Blue Wahoos batter to reach base didn't happen until the eighth inning. It was a string of 18 consecutive hitters retired in order by the Barons' pitching staff. The Blue Wahoos were held to just three hits.

Fulton ran into trouble in the second inning when he walked the first two batters. William Bergolla followed with a two-run single.

Braden Montgomery, the No. 1 rated prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization, continued with his hot bat in this series with a run-scoring hit for a 3-0 lead. Montgomery went 3-for-4 with two RBI.

The Barons expanded to a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning against Fulton when a two-out walk was followed by Caden Connor's triple, then a double by D.J. Gladney.

Blue Wahoos newcomer Yiddi Cappe, who joined the team last week, ended the team's baserunner drought by reaching on a walk in the eighth inning.

The series continues Friday, a Giveaway Friday with a blue floral Hawaiian shirt for the first 1,000 fans ages 21-older. The Blue Wahoos will have Orlando Oritz-Mayr on the mound against Birmingham Riley Gowens.

The Barons have now won 25 of their last 30 games in a streak that began on July 8 and included 12 consecutive wins.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The loss dropped the Blue Wahoos to 3-12 this season against the Barons, who won the Southern League title last season and have a team stacked with players ranked among the organization's top 30 prospects.

--- Reliever Luarbert Arias, who began the season with the Miami Marlins, returned to Blue Wahoos Stadium and pitched a scoreless ninth inning as he begins a comeback to past form.

