Biscuits Swept by Lookouts in Thursday Doubleheader

Published on August 14, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Jadher Areinamo

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Jadher Areinamo(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits (58-52, 20-21) were swept by the Chattanooga Lookouts (58-47, 20-19) in a Thursday doubleheader at AT&T Field. In the first action of the series after multiple rainouts, the Biscuits dropped both games by a run in heartbreaking fashion.

Game One

Montgomery staged a late comeback in a 4-3 loss to open the doubleheader.

Ty Cummings battled to make it through five innings for a seventh consecutive start. The 23-year-old gave up a pair of home runs in the second inning and left with the club behind 3-1. The Biscuits trailed 4-1 entering the seventh inning.

In the seventh, Montgomery came to life. After two runners got on to start the frame, Noah Myers singled in a run. Jadher Areinamo followed with a single to center field to make it 4-3. With the bases loaded, Brayden Taylor was called out on strikes on a full-count pitch to end the ballgame.

Areinamo finished 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI, his third four-hit game of the season and first since joining the Biscuits.

Game Two

The Lookouts walked off for a 3-2 win in game two.

After falling behind 1-0, Will Simpson and Brock Jones picked up back-to-back RBI on a sacrifice fly and a groundout to put Montgomery ahead 2-1.

Jonny Cuevas pitched a season-high 4 2/3 innings and allowed one run to maintain the lead. The Lookouts got two runners on in the seventh, and Edwin Arroyo singled past a drawn in infield to win the game with a two-run single.

The second game of the series is on Friday night at AT&T Field. TJ Nichols will make the start for Montgomery while a starter to be named is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:15pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.