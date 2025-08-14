Biscuits Swept by Lookouts in Thursday Doubleheader
Published on August 14, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits (58-52, 20-21) were swept by the Chattanooga Lookouts (58-47, 20-19) in a Thursday doubleheader at AT&T Field. In the first action of the series after multiple rainouts, the Biscuits dropped both games by a run in heartbreaking fashion.
Game One
Montgomery staged a late comeback in a 4-3 loss to open the doubleheader.
Ty Cummings battled to make it through five innings for a seventh consecutive start. The 23-year-old gave up a pair of home runs in the second inning and left with the club behind 3-1. The Biscuits trailed 4-1 entering the seventh inning.
In the seventh, Montgomery came to life. After two runners got on to start the frame, Noah Myers singled in a run. Jadher Areinamo followed with a single to center field to make it 4-3. With the bases loaded, Brayden Taylor was called out on strikes on a full-count pitch to end the ballgame.
Areinamo finished 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI, his third four-hit game of the season and first since joining the Biscuits.
Game Two
The Lookouts walked off for a 3-2 win in game two.
After falling behind 1-0, Will Simpson and Brock Jones picked up back-to-back RBI on a sacrifice fly and a groundout to put Montgomery ahead 2-1.
Jonny Cuevas pitched a season-high 4 2/3 innings and allowed one run to maintain the lead. The Lookouts got two runners on in the seventh, and Edwin Arroyo singled past a drawn in infield to win the game with a two-run single.
The second game of the series is on Friday night at AT&T Field. TJ Nichols will make the start for Montgomery while a starter to be named is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:15pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
