Homestand Highlights: Clingstones Feature Fuzzy Bobblehead Giveaway on August 23

August 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones are giving away 1,000 bobbleheads of their beloved mascot Fuzzy on August 23 as part of a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A, Miami Marlins) at Synovus Park, August 19-24.

The homestand also features College Night with $5 tickets with a valid student ID on August 21 and 80s Night with Post-Game Fireworks on August 22.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

---

Tuesday, August 19 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Take Two Tuesdays: Enjoy buy one, get one FREE on select concessions throughout the game.

Senior Night (Presented by Spring Harbor at Green Island): Every Tuesday game, fans 65 and older can purchase discounted tickets.

---

Wednesday, August 20 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by the Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Bring your furry, four-legged pup to the ballpark every Wednesday! A waiver must be filled out prior to entry.

White Claw Wednesday: Fans 21 and over can enjoy discounted $4 White Claw beverages until the end of the 4th inning.

---

Thursday, August 21 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

College Night (Presented by Columbus State University): Students with a valid college ID can purchase $5 tickets at the box office.

Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

Adults Run the Bases (Presented by Super Regular Neighborhood Bar): After the game, adults will run the bases after the game.

---

Friday, August 22 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

80s Night with Post-Game Fireworks (Presented by Georgia Power): The Clingstones are working for the weekend with big hair, neon lights, unforgettable hits, and Post-Game Fireworks at Synovus Park!

---

Saturday, August 23 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Fuzzy Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Charbroil): The first 1,000 fans at Synovus Park will receive a one-of-a kind bobblehead of the Clingstones' beloved mascot, Fuzzy.

Gold Glove Charities Night: Join the Clingstones for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night featuring a specialty jersey auction.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): Kids can run the bases at Synovus Park after every Saturday game!

---

Sunday, August 24 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): After the game, children are invited down to the field to run the bases and cap off the homestand.

Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits!

Synovus Sunday Promo: Get $1 off any Sunday game ticket when you buy using your Synovus debit or credit card at the Synovus Park box office.

Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo courtesy of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers! The first 10 fans to score a bingo win a $50 Goodwill gift card.







